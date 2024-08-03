Fallout Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Fans are returning to the Wasteland as Amazon Prime Video confirmed Fallout Season 2 is on the way.

Set in the world of the Bethesda video game franchise of the same name, Prime Video's streaming hit debuted earlier this year and introduced TV audiences to this bizarre post-nuclear world for the first time.

Telling the story of several survivors traversing Southern California hundreds of years after the world faced nuclear destruction, Fallout was quickly greenlit for a second batch of episodes. The first season's ending even teed up where the series may go next.

When Will Fallout Season 2 Release?

No official release date for Fallout Season 2 has been announced, but with pre-production already underway, fans will likely not have to wait too long for the irradiated comedy to return.

Amazon Studios rubberstamped a second season, and filming is expected to start sometime this year (perhaps as early as this summer).

Season 2 will relocate shooting to California to take advantage of the state's myriad tax benefits for production (per Variety). Still, despite rumors online, when filming will start exactly has not been made public.

Season 1 took roughly eight-and-a-half months to shoot, with production running from July 2022 to late March 2023. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video about 13 months later, in April 2024.

If shooting for Season 2 can get underway later this year (likely in the late summer or fall), then production should be expected to run well into 2025, completing sometime before Q3 2026.

This means that the earliest Fallout Season 2 can be expected to be released is somewhere in 2026.

Who's Cast in Fallout Season 2?

Several cast members are confirmed to be back in Fallout Season 2, while a few others are assumed to reprise their Season 1 roles as well.

A handful of actors from Season 1 were tagged in the series' official Season 2 announcement post on Instagram, seemingly announcing their involvement in Season 2. Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and Aaron Moten were the three names attached to Prime Video's announcement image.

Goggins, Purnell, and Moten were the de facto protagonists of Season 1, serving as the focus of three separate but interconnected stories set in the Californian Wasteland.

Best known for his work in projects like Justified and The Righteous Gemstones, Goggins plays the devilish gunslinger known simply as The Ghoul. Always on the hunt for a bounty, Goggins' Ghoul got tied up with Ella Purnell's Lucy as she looked for her kidnapped father in Season 1.

Speaking of Lucy, Ella Purnell will certainly be back for Season 2 as the lovable Vault Dweller who made her way up to the post-nuclear surface world in Season 1 after spending her life in the assumed safety of an underground fallout shelter.

Joining the Ghoul and Lucy as the leads in Season 2 will be Aaron Moten's Maximus. Maximus is a member of the armor-clad protectors of the Wasteland known as The Brotherhood of Steel, who has risen from wily recruit to leader in the iron-bound regime.

Several other characters are expected to make their presence felt in Season 2 but are not yet confirmed to do so.

This includes Kyle MacLachlan's dastardly former Vault leader, Hank MacLean, Moisés Arias as Lucy's younger brother, Norm MacLean, and Leslie Uggams as the new head of Lucy's former home Vault 33, Betty Pearson.

Below is a full list of the expected Fallout Season 2 cast:

Ella Purnell - Lucy MacLean

Aaron Moten - Maximus

Walton Goggins - The Ghoul

Kyle MacLachlan - Hank MacLean

Moisés Arias - Norm MacLean

Leslie Uggams - Betty Pearson

Zach Cherry - Woody Thomas

Johnny Pemberton - Thaddeus

What Will Happen in Fallout Season 2?

Even though exact plot details for Fallout Season 2 remain tightly locked behind Prime Video's proverbial vault door, there is plenty for fans to speculate on about where the series is going next.

Season 1 set up some big plot points that will almost certainly be tackled in Season 2, or at least that is what the creatives behind the series have alluded to.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, one of Fallout's showrunners, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, remarked that Season 1 included a "little flick towards what [they are] going to do [next]:"

"We don’t want to do too many spoilers, but we are ideating right now on a potential Season 2. Fans should look forward to the finale as a little flick towards what we’re going to do with a potential second season."

This was followed up by Executive Producer Jonathan Nolan, who told TheWrap that fans should look out for "one locale" in particular that could be tackled in Season 2:

"[There is] one locale in particular that is closed to my heart that I’d be excited to explore if we got a chance to."

These teases likely involve hints at the iconic Fallout take on Las Vegas, New Vegas, which appeared in the Season 1 finale.

As Lucy's father, Hank, was revealed to have been a villain the whole time, being responsible for the nuclear bombs dropping on their former surface-level home of Shady Sands, he is seen escaping the familiar Los Angeles locale he had called home and heading for Sin City.

This likely means (at least part of) Season 2's story will take place in New Vegas, bringing one of the most beloved locations from the games into live-action for the first time.

Maximus' rise in the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel is also expected to be part of the series' sophomore effort, as it is assumed he was the one to kill the (in their eyes, villainous) Lee Moldaver.

Whether his actual lack of involvement in her death is brought to light remains to be seen, but he is going to have to hope it does not, with him now being separated from Lucy (one of the only people who was on his side before Season 1's epic final battle).

Of course, Lucy's former home, Vault 33, will continue to be a presence in the series. Lucy's younger brother Norm (played by Moisés Arias) is still back at the vault, living under the rule of the newly appointed Overseer, Betty Pearson.

Norm was the focus of some major revelations in Season 1, and he was the one to uncover some of the sinister plot hidden underneath the Vaults' facade of safety.

Arias has said he hopes in Season 2, he gets to "find other mysteries" to unravel in the series but also wants to "try to find [Lucy]:" (via an exclusive conversation with The Direct):

"I really enjoyed the juxtaposition of the wasteland to the vaults and his discovery. But, you know, seeing another world is always interesting. And it's always a literal adventure. So it'd be great to try to find my sister, and it'd be great to find other mysteries as well. So Norm is going to do Norm."

Fallout Season 1 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

