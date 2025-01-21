Reacher Season 3: All Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

Reacher Season 3, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video, has fans itching to learn more about what is coming.

Reacher quickly became one of Prime Video's most popular shows upon its 2022 arrival, being renewed for Season 2. Season 3 then got the same treatment when it was greenlit two weeks before Season 2 began its run on Amazon's streaming service in December 2022.

Based on Lee Child's book series, the Reacher show highlights Jack Reacher, a wandering nomad with a history in the armed forces who travels around the country minding his own business. However, due to his size and skills, he often finds himself in danger and winds up protecting those who need his help.

6 Confirmed Details About Reacher Season 3

Amazon Prime Video

Reacher Season 3 Is Almost Ready For Release

After initially being set for a nebulous 2025 release window, Amazon confirmed Reacher Season 3 would be ready to debut on Prime Video on Thursday, February 20 in a December social media post.

This comes about 13 months after Season 2's final episodes arrived on Prime Video, as that season concluded on January 19.

Only Two Reacher Regulars Are Back for Season 3

Reacher is only set to bring back two characters who were main cast members from the show's first two seasons.

Unsurprisingly, leading the way is Alan Ritchson, who has played the top-billed Jack Reacher in the show's first 16 episodes. He was a major in the United States Army's military police and now spends his days traveling the country dealing with various conspiracies and mysteries that come his way.

Next to him is Maria Sten's Frances Neagley, a corporate security professional who has a long history as Reacher's friend/acquaintance. She was a Master Sergeant alongside Reacher in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit, and she now helps Reacher on whatever job he's taken in the present day.

Reacher Faces A Bigger Reacher in Season 3

One of Reacher Season 3's new cast members is the show's biggest actor to date, 7'2" Oliver Richters. Previous major credits for Richters include Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Black Widow.

In Season 3, fans will see Richters take on the role of Paulie, a massive security guard working for Zachary Beck, the owner of an Oriental rug importer. Early trailers already teased a few epic physical confrontations with the 6'5" Reacher (played by the 6'2" Alan Ritchson), who will face his first enemy who could make him look small.

Reacher Season 3 Brings Half a Dozen New Cast Members

Richters will be one of half a dozen new cast members in Reacher Season 3, including '80s legend Anthony Michael Hall (see more from The Direct's exclusive chat with Hall here).

Hall will play one of the main villains in Season 3, Oriental rug importer Zachary Beck, who is expected to be a major player in these new episodes.

The full list of new cast members in Reacher Season 3 can be seen below:

Anthony Michael Hall — Zachary Beck

Sonya Cassidy — Sarah Duffy

Johnny Berchtold — Richard Beck

Brian Tee — Quinn

Robert Montesinos — Guillermo Villanueva

Daniel David Stewart — Steven Elliot

Season 3 Is Based on Lee Child's Seventh Reacher Book

Reacher Season 1 was based on Lee Child's first book in the Reacher series (Killing Floor) while Season 2 was based on Child's 11th book (Bad Luck and Trouble). Moving forward, Season 3 will take on the story laid out in the seventh book in the series, which is titled Persuader.

The official logline for the new season also reads as follows:

"Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past."

In this book, Reacher unofficially works with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to bring down a villain suspected of smuggling drugs through rug trading while protecting another undercover DEA agent. He is used to stage a kidnapping and rescue of the smuggler's son, eventually learning how big the operation is.

Reacher Season 3 Has a Trailer

On January 8, Prime Video released the first official trailer from Reacher Season 3 to tease what's coming this year.

The new footage largely focused on Reacher's protective nature while teasing the bigger narrative that will be told through the season. Fans see him meeting Anthony Michael Hall's Zachary Beck while reuniting with his old rival, Brian Tee's Quinn, whom Reacher believed to be dead.

Other scenes set the stage for Reacher's undercover mission as he works with the DEA to uncover the aforementioned drug operation.

The full trailer for Reacher Season 3 can be seen below:

Reacher Season 3 is set for a three-episode premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, February 20.