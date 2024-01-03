Zatima Season 3 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Writer/director/producer extraordinaire Tyler Perry’s hit series Zatima has been renewed for Season 3, with a thrilling cast of characters coming as part of its release.

Zatima, which itself is a spin-off of another Tyler Petty series, Sistas, made its debut on the BET+ streaming app on September 22, 2022. The show (the title of which is a portmanteau of the names of its two main characters) stars Devale Ellis as Zac and Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima.

In Zatima, the titular couple must navigate their romantic relationship whilst also contending with past relationships and deception at every turn.

When Is Zatima Season 3 Releasing?

BET+

It has not yet been announced when Zatima Season 3 will premiere on BET+. However, some clues could point to its release window.

Zatima’s first season wrapped production in December of 2021. The season began airing nine months later on September 22, 2022. Season 2 finished filming in August 2022 for a March 16, 2023 release date, seven months later

So, taking all of that into account and following the established pattern, it’s likely a safe bet to conclude that Zatima Season 3 will arrive in late summer/early fall 2024.

Who’s Cast In Zatima Season 3?

As seen in an Instagram reel from series lead Devale Ellis that was taken at the end of Zatima Season 3’s production, the main cast will comprise the following actors:

Devale Ellis - Zachary “Zac” Taylor

Crystal Renee Hayslett - Fatima Wilson

Remington Hoffman - Bryce

Guyviaud Joseph - Tony

Ameer Baraka - Jeremiah

What Will Happen in Zatima Season 3?

The Season 2 finale of Zatima left a lot of plates spinning. Zac learned that his financial accounts had been frozen and that Bryce was to blame. Additionally, his own mother passed away, and that's not to mention that Fatima and Zac have gotten back together.

But the biggest bombshell dropped in the final episode of the second season is that Zatima is pregnant.

Such a revelation is bound to have untold consequences for Zac and Fatima, as well as the rest of the show’s characters.

The first two seasons of Tyler Perry’s Zatima can be streamed exclusively on BET+.