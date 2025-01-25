The Zatima Season 3 finale left fans wondering what exactly happened to Fatima, as Crystal Renee Hayslett's series mainstay was seemingly shot to close out the episode.

BET+'s Tyler Perry-produced drama ended its third season on January 25 with a funeral, bringing its colorful cast of characters together to say goodbye to Zac's mother, Gladys, who died earlier in the season.

However, in typical Zatima fashion, things did not go smoothly, as one of the show's biggest characters was caught in the crossfire of a long-running feud.

Does Fatima Die in the Season 3 Finale?

BET

Fatima looks to have been shot in the Zatima Season 3 finale, but did she actually take a bullet?

Season 3, Episode 20 came to an exciting conclusion as tensions boiled over at Zac's mother's funeral. This resulted in punches being thrown between Zac (Devale Ellis) and Big Ripo, a rival criminal who came to pay his respects.

While Zac and Ripo's crews go at it, Big Ripo eventually draws a gun. He points, aims, and fires, all in a split second, as everyone else looks in awe.

The camera then slowly pans over to the other side of the room, passing several big-name members of the Zatima Season 3 cast as the audience checks everyone off the list of who could have been on the other end of Big Ripo's sight.

BET

The episode ends in the space behind a counter where Fatima stood moments before. As the camera closes in on the counter and climbs to reveal the carnage, the episode cuts before Fatima can be shown.

This is not the first time a Sistas universe show ended on a blood-soaked cliffhanger. Fans may remember Sistas Season 7 came to a close with Gary being stabbed and seemingly left for dead to end its last episode.

However, what audiences got in that Sistas finale they do not get here: A body. Instead, the camera cuts before Fatima's body can ever be shown, making audiences wonder whether she was hit.

What Will Happen to Fatima Next?

The key question of Zatima Season 3 is what exactly happened to Fatima.

The episode seems to insinuate that Big Ripo shot her; it is just a matter of how bad the damage is.

It would be a bold move for the series to kill off one of its titular characters like this, but Zatima and Sistas (the series it spun off from) have proven that audiences should expect the unexpected.

So, if the show were to come back with Fatima dead as the big twist, it would not be uncharacteristic for the series.

However, what is more likely is that Fatima was just wounded in the Season 3 conflict, perhaps taking the bullet to her abdomen or shoulder. Something that, while devastating, she can recover from.

This could set up an epic revenge arc for Fatima and Zac as they seek retribution from Big Ripo and his crew.

Thankfully, Season 4 of the hit series is already in the works, so fans may not have to wait long to find out if Fatima is okay and how this will play into the story going forward (read more about Zatima Season 4's release projections here).

Hopefully, Crystal Renee Hayslett's character survives the attack and unleashes a can of whoop-ass on those responsible because that is precisely what fans have come to expect from the BET mainstay since she made her debut in Sistas all those years ago.

Zatima Season 3 is streaming on BET+.