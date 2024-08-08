Sistas' Season 7 finale saw the supposed killing of Chido Nwokocha's Gary; however, while the specific perpetrator was left a mystery, any of a few notable suspects could be behind the potential bloodshed.

The hit BET drama's seventh season ended on August 7, continuing the story of four middle-aged female friends who navigate the trials and tribulations of living their ever-so-dramatic lives.

Coming from the mind of TV creative Tyler Perry, Season 7 came to a close with a bang (or the twist of knife) as someone stabbed Gary moments before he was set to marry KJ Smith's Andrea "Andi" Barnes.

Is Gary Dead on Sistas? If So, Who Killed Him?

BET

In a move not all that unfamiliar to the Sistas series, the hit BET drama left fans on edge as Season 7 came to an end as longtime series mainstay Gary was seemingly killed with no reveal of who exactly did it.

The Season 7 finale (titled "Had It Coming") finally saw the wedding of controversial former married man Gary and scandalous divorce attorney Andi.

As weddings usually go, the couple's special day drummed up plenty of emotions. However, in typical Sistas fashion, this wedding did so with the sort of particular explosiveness the series has become known for.

A mystery character was seen coming in moments before the two were to say their vows, stabbing Gary and leaving him for dead.

Gary made plenty of enemies in his time on the series (dating back to Season 1), making his killing quite the mystery to solve for fans and one that will almost surely place heavily into the already announced Season 8 (read more about Sistas Season 8).

The seemingly most obvious suspect is Chris Warren's Hayden Moss. Hayden is romantically involved with Tamara, (played by Joi Symone) with whom Gary had been canoodling behind the back of both his fiancee and Hayden for nearly all of Season 7 up until then.

Surely if Hayden had caught wind of the carnal escapades that the two were having, he would want some sort of revenge, and a stabbing on one's wedding day seems to fit the bill perfectly.

Tamara could also be added to the suspect list, as she may have had second thoughts about her fling with Gary. This could have resulted in her seeking retribution for Gary's unfaithfulness to his soon-to-be bride, Andi.

Mignon Von's Danni is another popular choice to have taken out the longtime Sistas character, as she outright suggested his murder earlier in the season. Although, it is hard to tell if those comments were made in jest.

A few other names audiences seem to think could have done the dirty deed include Penelope (another one of Gary's mistresses), Jordan (Gary's rival and - at one time - romantic partner to Andi), Madam (the owner of club Eden and good friend of Fatima), Ms. Marie (Hayden's lover).

All of these characters have one reason or another for wanting Gary dead, but (as of writing) it seems as though Hayden, Tamara, or Danni are the three most obvious choices.

But Sistas has never been one to make the obvious move, so there will almost certainly be a twist when the series picks back up in Season 8.

A part of that may include Gary himself coming back into the picture, as the series left it unclear whether he was 100% dead or would be able to make some sort of recovery.

Sistas is streaming now on BET+.

