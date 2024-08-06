Sistas Season 8 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

As Sistas looks toward its return for Season 8, fans are eager to learn more about its cast and upcoming release.

Created and developed by Tyler Perry, Sistas highlights a group of single Black women working through the highs and lows of modern life, including careers, relationships, and social media.

First brought to the small screen in October 2019, new seasons of Sistas come quickly every few months, leaving many anxious to find out what is in store for the next set of episodes.

When Will Sistas Season 8 Release?

In April, Deadline reported that Tyler Perry extended his partnership with Paramount's BET Media. This deal will allow him to bring hundreds of new episodes of existing and new TV series to BET and BET+.

Included in the deal was a renewal for Sistas, which will push the series into Season 8. However, it is currently unknown when the new season will be released.

In May, Project Casting shared a casting call for extras for the new season, indicating filming was already underway for Season 8 earlier that month.

Sistas is known for quick turnarounds between seasons. Seasons 1 through 7 had breaks as short as one week or as long as six months between seasons.

Considering Season 7 ends on Wednesday, August 7, Season 8 could realistically be ready to debut sometime in the next couple of weeks depending on how far along filming is.

Should that wait be on the longer end, fans may have to wait until sometime near February 2025, although that would hypothetically be the longest wait for the new season.

Who Is Cast in Sistas Season 8?

At the very least, the main four women who have driven Sistas' story forward since Season 1 should be back for new episodes in Season 8.

Leading the way is KJ Smith as divorce lawyer Andrea "Andi" Barnes, a strong and ambitious woman who seeks out challenges and is known as the "one phone call away" friend of the group.

Ebony Obsidian's Karen Mott is a hair salon owner who escaped an abusive relationship years ago, embracing her independence by growing closer to her friends. She is never afraid to show her friends tough love when she gives them advice about life, love, work, or any other subject.

Daniella "Danni" King (played by Mignon Von) works as an airline supervisor who shares Karen's "no holding back" attitude with her friends. While she's the nosiest of the bunch, she tries to stay young at heart and always has the best intentions for those she cares about.

Completing the group is Novi Brown's Sabrina Hollins, a bank supervisor who is known as one of the most responsible and smart members of the friend group. She is also known for serving as the peacemaker when things get tense.

The rest of the main cast of Sistas can be seen below:

KJ Smith - Andrea "Andi" Barnes

Ebony Obsidian - Karen Mott

Mignon Von - Daniella "Danni" King

Novi Brown - Sabrina Hollins

Chido Nwokocha - Gary Marshall Borders

DeVale Ellis - Zac Taylor

Brian Jordan Jr. - Maurice Webb

Kevin Walton - Aaron Carter

David Lami Friebe - Trey

[ Full Cast of Sistas Season 7 - Every Main Actor & Character Who Appears In BET Series (Photos) ]

What Will Happen in Sistas Season 8?

As of writing, Season 7 of Sistas is yet to finish with one more episode still in line to premiere on Wednesday, August 7. Once that episode airs, fans will have a much more clear idea of what will happen once Season 8 debuts.

The most recent episode sees Andi and Jordan dealing with some major relationship problems, especially after Andi lies to him and says she's in love with Gary.

Danni also books a therapy appointment after taking a day off to support Sabrina while she gets her eggs harvested. Sabrina does not feel at peace with her pregnancy ordeal, wanting a child with the love of her life instead.

In other parts of the episode, tension builds between Hayden and Tamara after Hayden is found with somebody in a compromising situation. This leads to cheating accusations from both sides, upping the drama factor all the way around.

Plenty more action should unfold in Season 7's final episode, which should set up the storylines for Season 8 more clearly. When those storylines will be further developed, however, is still unknown.

Sistas can be streamed on BET.