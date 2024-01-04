After mere weeks since the Season 6 finale, the cast of Sistas is back for Season 7 on Black Entertainment Television (BET).

The hit TV drama just ended its sixth season on the network on December 27 before ringing in the new year with even more episodes.

Created by renowned TV producer Tyler Perry, Sistas centers on a group of single black women who support each other in navigating the hardships of adult life.

Every Main Actor & Character in Sistas Season 7

KJ Smith - Andrea “Andi” Barnes

KJ Smith

Season 7 of Sistas finds KJ Smith's Andrea "Andi" Barnes shaken. The once proud diverse lawyer looks as though her job prospects may be questioned following her exposing Gary and his infidelity.

Smith can also be seen in The Fix, Book of Power III: Raising Kanan, and Fatal Affair.

Ebony Obsidian - Karen Mott

Ebony Obsidian

Ebony Obsidian played Sistas' Karen Mott, an enterprising salon owner who wants more than anything to open up a new business after some recent complications with her love life. Season 7 sees Karen continuing to hold the paternity of her child over her romantic interest, Zac.

Obsidian is best known for her world in If Beale Street Could Talk, Hunters, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Mignon Von - Daniella “Danni” King

Mignon Von

Daniella "Danni" King (brought to life by Mignon Von) is an airline supervisor who has the rest of the group's back no matter what. She is currently seeing Tony and accidentally meets his children at some point in the seventh season.

Von's other credits include Never Alone for Christmas, Sister Code, and C U Later Tuesday.

Novi Brown - Sabrina Hollins

Novi Brown

Novi Brown's Sabrina Hollins is yet another member of Sistas' central group of best friends. She is a bank supervisor who - as of late - has been grappling with the idea of potentially becoming a mother. This will come to a head in Season 7, as she will pursue the idea of freezing her eggs at a maternity clinic.

Brown can also be seen in NCIS, Sleeping with My Student, and Alone in the Dark.

Crystal Renee Hayslett - Fatima Wilson

Crystal Renee Hayslett

Fatima Wilson is played by Crystal Renee Hayslett, one of Andi's assistants who the esteemed diverse lawyer confides in. Season 6 saw Fatima get wrapped up in the drama surrounding Andi and Gary, and she is key in keeping Andi afloat as Gary comes for her neck in Season 7.

Hayslett's other TV/movie appearances include Peacock's Praise This and Zatima.

Chido Nwokocha - Gary Marshall Borders

Chido Nwokocha

Chido Nwokocha's Gary Marshall Borders is a cocky CEO in shambles in Sistas Season 7. After his infidelity was revealed to the world, Gary is now hellbent on ruining Andi's (the whistleblower behind his downfall) life, trying to destroy her career prospects and maybe even killing her.

Nwokocha's previously appeared in Murder in the First, The Night Shift, and Destroyer.

Chris Warren - Hayden Moss

Chido Nwokocha

Chris Warren plays Hayden Moss and, after a fling with Fatima, has broken things off with Crystal Renee Hayslett's character. Now, he has gotten close with Gary and is helping the Fortune 500 CEO conspire against Andi.

Warren is best known for past roles in Grand Hotel and The Fosters.

DeVale Ellis - Zac Taylor

DeVale Ellis

Devale Ellis portrays Zac Taylor in Sistas Season 7. Zac once had a relationship with Karen, who desperately tries to get back with him. He is now romantically involved with Fatima, and the pair appear to have built a solid foundation.

Aside from Sistas Ellis also has credits on NCIS, The Blacklist, and Netflix's It's Bruno!.

Branden Wellington - Tony

Branden Wellington

Brenden Wllington's Tony is a father of three and Danni's former best friend-turned-lover.

Wellington will be familiar to fans of Orange Is the New Black where he played Jarod Young.

Joi Symone - Tamara

Joi Symone

Tamara (played by Joi Symone) - first introduced in Season 5 - is Hayden's current romantic partner and fiancee.

Symone can also be seen in Dear White People, The Neighborhood, and NCIS.

Stal Stowers - Penelope

Stal Stowers

Stal Stowers brings Penelope to life in Sistas. Penelope is Jordan's ex-wife and Gary's mistress who is expecting a child by the time Season 7 kicks off.

Stowers is best known for appearances on Days of Our Lives, Major Crimes, and All My Children.

Sean Sagar - Jordan

Sean Sagar

Sean Sagar's Jordan is Andi's new love interest and the ex-husband of Stal Stowers' Penelope. He is also a fierce rival of the brutal Gary, drawing the ire of the successful businessman.

Sagar's other roles include Our Girl, The Covenant, and The Gentleman.

New episodes of Sistas Season 7 air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on BET.