Sistas Season 7 Gets Imminent Release Date (Report)

A new listing may have shed some light on Sistas Season 7's release date on Black Entertainment Television (BET).

While Sistas has yet to air its Season 6 finale (due to premiere on Wednesday, December 27), the anticipation is already high for Season 7. Still, BET has not renewed the series, but the network could announce the news after Season 6 ends.

When Will Sistas Season 7 Release?

BET

A new listing from Rotten Tomatoes shared the possible release dates of the first two episodes of Sistas Season 7, with Episode 1 releasing on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, and Episode 2 on Wednesday, January 10.

With the release date, the listing shared a short synopsis for both episodes.

Episode 1 is reportedly titled "New Beginnings," and it will showcase the clash of "new romances and old tensions:"

"New romances and old tensions collide as we check in on the lives of Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima three months later."

Meanwhile, Episode 2 has "Drunk In Love" as its title, with it focusing on "the Sista's first boozy brunch with Fatima:"

"The Sista’s first boozy brunch with Fatima opens the door to new perspectives, salacious topics, and everyone’s take on Karen’s pregnancy. Gary goes from blaming Penelope for his creep-like behavior to."

There's a chance that the show's subsequent episodes of Season 7 will be released on subsequent Wednesdays.

While this listing isn't 100% confirmed, a possible announcement could be in the cards for Season 7 days after the finale (considering that Season 7 Episode 1 is set to air on Wednesday, January 3).

For reference, the announcement of Season 6 came a month after Season 5 ended. Notably, the gap between Season 3 and Season 4 was also short.

If this listing is true, then it's possible that news about a Season 7 renewal could arrive before the Season 6 finale airs.

A renewal for Sistas wouldn't be surprising considering that it is one of BET's most popular series.

What To Expect in Sistas Season 7

At this point, anything could happen in Sistas Season 7 as there are still tons of twists and turns poised to happen in the final two episodes of Season 6.

The two descriptions for Sistas Season 7's episodes suggest that new storylines will shake the dynamic of the core cast members led by Andi (KJ Smith), Karen (Ebony Obsidian), and Danni (Mignon Von).

It also teased that Karen's pregnancy will be one of the focal points of Season 7 and the ramifications of the revelation surrounding Gary's (Chido Nwokocha) double life.

The fact that Que (Mackenro Alexander) is also out of jail may hint that he will have a more active role in the life of the titular friend group.

It remains to be seen if Aaron (Kevin Walton) will show up in Season 7, especially after being absent for a good chunk of Season 6.

Given that he's a fan favorite, a surprise appearance in the finale could lead to something bigger in the upcoming season.

Sistas Season 6 airs on BET every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.