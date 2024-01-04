Sistas Season 7 Episode 2 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Sistas Season 7 Episode 2 is set to release soon on Black Entertainment Television (BET).

Season 7 ushers in a new era for the lives of Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima as they face a host of fresh challenges and complex situations in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sistas Season 7 made its premiere on BET on January 3.

When Will Sistas Season 7 Episode 2 Release?

BET

Rotten Tomatoes shared the release schedule for the upcoming episodes of Sistas Season 7.

Episode 2, "Drunk in Love," will debut on BET on Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The second episode revolves around Fatima's welcoming brunch with the Sistas while also tackling Karen's pregnancy.

Here is the full release schedule for the next three episodes of Sistas Season 7, with each episode premiering on BET at 9:00 pm ET:

Episode 2: Wednesday, January 10

Episode 3: Wednesday, January 17

Episode 4: Wednesday, January 24

Sistas Season 7 features a stellar cast led by KJ Smith, Mignon Von, and Novi Brown.

What To Expect in the Next Three Episodes of Sistas Season 7?

Sistas Season 7 Episode 1 highlighted several key storylines to ramp up the beginning of the show's new chapter.

These include the likes of Danni and Tony's confirmed relationship status, Andi and Gary's fight, and Karen's new salon business.

At the end of Season 6, Gary's infidelity is unveiled to the whole world, and it looks like his revenge plot against Andi will continue in the next batch of episodes.

Pam's suspicions about Karen being the main reason why Brian and his wife got separated appear to be growing after Episode 1, and the next installment will likely address this issue.

One of the main storylines in Episode 1 also revolves around Michael being in foster care. Given that Michael's dad, Zac, is worried about getting custody of him, Episode 2 could continue his journey of trying to retrieve his son back alongside Fatima's support.

New episodes of Sistas Season 7 air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on BET.