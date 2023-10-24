Here's every major character and actor in the cast of Sony's 2023 sex comedy, No Hard Feelings.

Jennifer Lawrence has returned to cinemas with her new raunchy sex comedy No Hard Feelings, which sees her broke 32-year-old lead hired by a pair of wealthy helicopter parents to "date" their introverted son before he goes to college.

After its lackluster theatrical run which began in June, No Hard Feelings arrived on Netflix after its digital online release in August.

Every Character & Actor in No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence - Maddie Barker

Sony Pictures

Superstar Jennifer Lawrence headlines the cast in No Hard Feelings as Maddie Barker, a broke 32-year-old Uber driver whom a wealthy family hires to "date" their shy son over the summer before he goes to college.

Lawrence is best known for her work in The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises as Katniss Everdeen and Mystique, respectively.

Andrew Barth Feldman - Percy Becker

Taking on the male lead is Andrew Barth Feldman's Percy Becker, a reclusive high school senior preparing to begin college in just a few months. After she is hired by his parents, Percy and Maddie grow close and spend much of the movie together.

The 21-year-old Feldman's work includes Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in which he played Antoine.

Laura Benanti - Allison Becker

Percy's mother, Allison Becker, is played by Laura Benanti. She is one-half of a couple of wealthy cryptocurrency investors looking to bring their son out of his shell before college.

Benanti appeared in The CW's Arrowverse through Supergirl, in which she played Kara's mother Alura Zor-El and her twin sister Astra in the first two seasons.

Matthew Broderick - Laird Becker

The husband to Allison and father to Percy, Laird Becker, is brought to life by Matthew Broderick. The helicopter parent offered up an old car to Maddie as payment for her help, which she naturally pursues as a struggling Uber driver.

Broderick has taken on many major roles, especially in the '80s, notably including the titular lead in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Natalie Morales - Sara

Coming in contrast to the single Maddie is her married and pregnant friend Sara (Natalie Morales), who emotionally supports Jennifer Lawrence's character and expresses concern for her mental health.

Morales voiced Miles Morales' physics teacher Miss Calleros in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Scott MacArthur - Jim

Sara's loving slob of a husband Jim is played by Scott MacArthur, who often offers Maddie the most unhelpful advice across her struggles.

MacArthur has appeared in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Lucifer, Superstore, and more.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Gary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Gary is an ex-boyfriend of Maddie's who repossesses her car after she ghosts him, something he takes great joy in.

Moss-Bachrach has been in the Marvel and Star Wars universes through The Punisher and Andor, along with the award-winning Hulu series, The Bear.

Kyle Mooney - Jody

Percy's childhood male nanny Jody is played by Kyle Mooney, with him being deeply mistrusting of Maddie and her intentions toward the 19-year-old.

Mooney is best known for his run on Saturday Night Live from 2013 to 2022.

Hasan Minhaj - Doug Kahn

Hasan Minhaj's Doug Kahn is a former classmate of Maddie-turned-realtor who attempts to convince her to sell her old family home.

Minhaj has had roles in The Morning Show and The Spy Who Dumped Me and gained fame as a correspondent on The Daily Show.

Jordan Mendoza - Crispin

Crispin (Jordan Mendoza) is the manager of a dog shelter at which Percy regularly volunteers - which is also where he first meets Maddie.

Mendoza played RJ Acosta Jr. in Giancarlo Esposito's innovative Netflix show Kaleidoscope and recently returned to the streamer in Neon.

Amalia Yoo - Natalie

Amalia Yoo's Natalie has a minor role in No Hard Feelings, a fellow student of Percy's who is also going to Princeton and invites the 19-year-old to a party.

21-year-old Amalia Yoo had her first major role in the Netflix drama Grand Army.

Alysia Joy Powell - Fern

Alysia Joy Powell's Fern was Maddie's manager at the waterside bar she worked at alongside her Uber career.

The actress appeared in the 2021 Best Picture-nominated flick Judas and the Black Messiah.

Quincy Dunn-Baker - Travis

Quincy Dunn-Baker's Travis is another ex-boyfriend of Maddie's, taunting her over his new marriage while she is on a date with Percy.

Dunn-Baker has been seen in Only Murders in the Building and Black Mirror.

Matthew Noszka - Hot Guy from Bar

Matthew Noszka plays an unnamed attractive man at a bar whom Maddie goes home and makes out with.

On top of acting in the musical drama Star, Noszka is also a model.

Zahn McClarnon - Gabe Sawyer, Surfing Lawyer

Another friend of Maddie's is Zahn McClarnon's Gabe Sawyer, a surfer and lawyer who encourages her to take the job of seducing Percy.

The Native American McClarnon has played in The Forever Purge and Doctor Sleep.

Madison Odenborg - Melanie

Played by Madison Odenborg, Melanie is a woman who recently got herself a sugar daddy.

Odenborg has no past acting credits prior to No Hard Feelings but did serve as a producer on The Dalles short film.

No Hard Feelings is streaming now on Netflix.