Sistas Season 8 arrived, bringing back its fan-favorite cast of actors and a few new characters for fans to fall in love with.

The latest season of the hit BET drama will pick up where Season 7 left off. The show centers on four middle-aged friends trying to navigate the constant drama between each other's lives.

This season, however, comes with a smoking gun. Season 7 of Sistas concluded with Gary being stabbed on the day of his and Andi's wedding. It t is unknown who killed the longtime Sistas character or if he is dead at all.

Every Main Character & Actor in Sistas Season 8

KJ Smith - Andi

Sistas

As she has since Season 1, KJ Smith's Andi will again lead the proceedings in Sistas Season 8. Andi is a divorce lawyer who, back in Season 1, got into a relationship with a married man, Gary.

While the pair have navigated plenty of drama in their relationship, Andi and Gary met their biggest challenge yet as Gary was stabbed moments before the two of them finally got married themselves.

Smith can also be seen in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Fatal Affair, and The Fix.

Ebony Obsidian - Karen

Sistas

Joining Andi, Danni, and Sabrina in the series' titular Sistas group is Ebony Obsidian's Karen. Karen is a street-smart hair salon owner who leaned on her band of best friends for help getting out of an abusive relationship.

Every group of friends needs someone willing to give someone a reality check, which is what Karen is best at. She is known as the 'tough love' member of the Sistas.

Obsidian can also be seen in If Beale Street Could Talk, Hunters, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Mignon Von - Danni

Sistas

Danni (played by Mignon Von) is another member of Sistas' core four besties. She is an airline supervisor known for never holding anything back and being ride-or-die for the people she cares most about.

Season 7 ended with Danni taking a big step in her journey in Sistas, booking an appointment to see a therapist after putting the needs of others in front of those of herself for so many years.

Von has appeared in all seven seasons of Sistas but can also be seen in Never Alone For Christmas and Sister Code.

Novi Brown - Sabrina

Sistas

Novi Brown brings to life Sabrina yet again in Season 8 of Sistas. Sabrina is a sleek and stylish bank teller who is the most reserved of the show's central group of friends.

Season 8 sees a conflicted Sabrina arrive on the scene. She ended Season 7 with her eggs harvested in hopes of having a baby, all while she wished she could get pregnant with the love of her life instead.

Brown's previous credits include NCIS (which just returned for its new season), Sleeping with My Student, and The First Noelle.

Chido Nwokocha - Gary

Sistas

Chido Nwokocha returns as Gary in Sistas Season 8, following his shocking end to Season 7. Last season's finale saw Gary stabbed in the chest on his wedding day, leaving many to wonder if the character's time on Sistas was over.

However, Season 8 confirmed he did not die during the bloody affair and is now out to bring his assailant to justice.

Nwokocha is best known for appearing in Top Gun: Maverick, FBI: International (read more about the 2024 cast of FBI: International), and Murder in the First.

Devale Ellis - Zac

Sistas

Zac (played by Devale Ellis) is back in Sistas Season 8, coming off the success of his spin-off series Zatima. Zac is Karen's former lover and Fatima's current partner. Zac works at the airport but has lofty ambitions beyond the tarmac.

Ellis appears in all three seasons of BET's Zatima, NCIS, and The Blacklist.

Brian Jordan Jr. - Maurice

Sistas

Brian Jordan Jr. plays Maurice, a gay teller at the bank who works with Sabrina. Over the years, Maurice has become one of Sabrina's best friends, and the pair have taken a liking for each other as they both independently search for love.

Jordan's credits include Bolden and Christmas Bells.

Crystal Renee Hayslett - Fatima

Sistas

Also coming from her work on the Zatima spin-off series is Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima. Fatima works as Andi's assistant and is currently together with Zac.

Hayslett can also be seen in Praise This, This Time, and The Choir Director.

Chris Warren - Hayden

Sistas

Hayden (played by Chris Warren) also works at Andi's legal firm and has helped the series lead during some of her legal troubles.

Warren's resume includes credits in the High School Musical franchise, Grand Hotel, and The Fosters.

Angela Beyincé - Pam

Sistas

Angela Beyincé's Pam has been a recurring character in Sistas since the beginning. Known for being loud and nosy, Pam works as Karen's assistant at the hair salon.

Sistas is Beyincé's only major acting credit, having previously worked as a part of Beyonce Knowles' crew on films like Dreamgirls and The Pink Panther.

Branden Wellington - Tony

Sistas

After being a recurring character in Seasons 6 and 7, Branden Wellington's Tony was promoted to series regular for Season 8. Tony has been dating Danni for quite some time now, serving as a stable anchor in her ever-changing life.

Wellington is best known for his work on Orange Is the New Black but has also taken on roles in Gotham, Russian Doll, and the NBA 2K franchise.

Monti Washington - Rich

Sistas

Coming onto the scene for the first time in Season 7, Monti Washington's Rich was introduced as Sabrina's potential new love interest and someone who has her questioning her plan to have kids on her own.

Washington's previous credits include What Lies Under the Tree, Bruh, and Games People Play.

Devin Way - Jordan

Sistas

Another recent addition to Sistas is Devin Way as Jordan. Jordan was once the love interest of Andi and Gary's biggest rival but has since split from the series' lead as she rushed back into Gary's arms.

Way can also be seen in Grey's Anatomy (which just started its new 2024 season), Station 19, and Queer as Folk.

Joi Symone - Tamara

Sistas

Joi Symone brings to life Tamara, at one time, Gary's love and Hayden's current partner.

Symone's previously played roles in Dear White People, The Neighborhood, and The Vince Staples Show.

Tonya Pinkins - Marie

Sistas

Tonya Perkins is back for Season 8 as Marie. Marie is Hayden's lover as he cheats on his partner, Tamara.

Pinkins has over 80 acting credits, including Disney's Enchanted, Fear the Walking Dead, and Gotham.

Kevin A. Walton - Aaron

Sistas

Kevin A. Walton plays Aaron, Karen's former love interest and the father of her child.

Walton's other work includes Step Up Revolution, Twice Bitten, and Under the Stadium Lights.

James Cusati-Moyer - Hudson

Sistas

Huson (played by James Cusati-Moyer) is one of Gary's closest allies and believes Andi tried to kill Gary to end Season 7.

Cusati-Moyer's previous credits include Black Adam, Maestro, and False Positive.

Trinity Whiteside - Preston

Sistas

Trinity Whiteside brings Preston to life in Sistas. Preston is Danni's former love interest, who some believe could re-spark their romance in Season 8.

Whiteside may be familiar to fans of The Fate of the Furious, Love Karma, and BET's Zatima.

Anthony Dalton - Calvin

Sistas

At one time, Sabrina thought Anthony Dalton's Calvin was the love of her life. That has since changed as she re-evaluated what she wanted out of a partner.

Dalton can also be seen in The Paynes, Saints & Sinners, and Shots Fired.

David Lami Friebe - Trey

Sistas

After debuting in Season 7, David Lami Friebe's Trey is back in Season 8. Trey is a delivery boy who has a crush on Karen, and despite her turning him down initially, there have been teases the two could spark up a romance in upcoming episodes.

Friebe's previous credits include All American and Run Away With Me.

Sistas Season 8 continues on BET, with new episodes debuting every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.