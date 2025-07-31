Sistas Confirms If Karen Died or Not In Season 9's New Episode 'Having Faith'

The new season of Sistas kicked off with explosive events of Episodes 1 and 2, finally shedding some light on what happened to Ebony Obsidian's Karen Mott. And with the release of Season 9, Episode 3 - "Having Faith," it's shaping up to be one of the most tear-jerking arcs in Sistas' history.

With the “Who shot Gary?” mystery tucked nicely and put to rest, the story has shifted gears as each character enters a new phase. Sabrina (Novi Brown ) closes the door on her complicated chapter with Rick. Danni (Mignon Von) is spiraling as Tony (Branden Wellington) prepares to move to Alaska for work, and she’s not having it. She makes it clear, saying, “I don’t do long distance.”

And after what felt like the longest pregnancy in television history, Zac (DeVale Ellis ) and Karen might finally be turning the page. But instead of peace, they seem to be walking into an even darker, more emotional chapter.

What Happened to Karen on Sistas in Season 9 Has Fans in an Uproar

BET

After hours of waiting in labor and struggling just to get a room, Karen was finally admitted. It should have marked the beginning of proper care. But as the first two episodes of Sistas Season 9 unfold, it becomes painfully clear that the hospital was neglecting certain patients, especially minorities.

Despite bleeding heavily, running a fever, and being in serious pain, Dr. Cruise kept insisting Karen was going through normal labor. Even when Karen's mother, Lisa Mott, raised concerns and pointed out that her symptoms didn’t look normal, Dr. Cruise insisted Karen was overreacting. Dr Cruise even remained adamant when Dr. Von confronted him with a heartbreaking update — that one of the babies was stillborn, and both Karen and the surviving child were at risk and required an emergency C-section.

The first two episodes had fans in uproar, as they shone a light on real issues like racism and the lack of empathy in the healthcare system. It highlighted how these failures can lead to devastating and often preventable outcomes.

(If you’ve enjoyed Tyler Perry’s Sistas, check out some of Tyler Perry’s best and not-so-great TV shows and movies).

So, Did Karen Die in Sistas?

BET

Thankfully, Sabrina overhears the conversation between the doctors, and the girls arrive just in time to urge Karen to formally request Dr. Von to take over her case. In a heartbreaking moment at the end of Episode 2, Karen flatlines shortly after making Andi and Sabrina promise that if it came down to saving her or the babies, they should save the babies.

“I’m scared… and I need you to promise me something. Promise me that you’ll take care of my baby... If there’s any chance of saving both babies. But if they have to choose… choose them... you'll have two of them”

Even though the end of Episode 2 seemed to tease that Karen had died, Season 9, Episode 3 - "Having Faith" showed that the emergency C-section was successful and that Karen had survived the procedure.

However, the devastating news remains: one of Zac and Karen's babies had died. Zac is visibly heartbroken, with Fatima by his side, trying to console him as he struggles to process the loss. Whether this storyline will come back into play when Zatima Season 4 returns remains to be seen.

The bittersweet episode ended with Karen meeting her surviving baby girl and naming her Faith. While fans will certainly be pleased that Karen survived to be able to explore more stories with her on Sistas, an emotional season is certainly on the way following this rollercoaster of events.