Zatima Season 4 Gets Exciting Update from Star Amid Release Demand

One of the stars behind Zatima teased the show's Season 4 release with recent comments online.

The hit Sistas spin-off wrapped up its third season run on BET+, continuing the up-and-down journey of its central couple, Zac and Fatima (played by Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett).

A fourth season of the TV drama has already been greenlit, with filming taking place sometime last year. A specific release date for Season 4 has not yet been disclosed, but that has not stopped eager fans from asking for one.

Zatima Season 4 Gets a Big Tease

BET+

Zatima Season 4 star Cameron Fuller shared an exciting update about the next batch of episodes, leading some to believe a release announcement could be imminent.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Fuller wrote that he "can't wait for [fans] to see [Season 4]," alluding to a potential trailer being on the way:

"Damn I can't wait for y'all to see S4. Whenever that trailer comes out, 'Zatima' gang will never be the same. Shit getting good."

He then directly replied to fans asking about the incoming fourth season. In one post, he told enterprising members of the Zatima community, "Wait till season 4."

He shared a similar sentiment in another post where he replied to another fan:

"Those questions get answered in S4. There's a reason why Tony hasn't said anything yet."

Fans will know Fuller for his work as Nathan in the series, a role he has occupied since Season 1 (read more about the Zatima Season 3 cast here).

Despite Season 3 only just ending, Zatima Season 4 has already been filmed. According to Zatima insiders, the show finished filming sometime last summer, potentially indicating when the new episodes will air.

Season 1 wrapped filming in December 2021 before premiering nine months later in September 2022. Seasons 2 and 3 saw a similar wrap-to-release window, coming to BET+ seven and 10 months after each finished with production.

This could mean that if Season 4 follows a similar post-production pipeline, Zatima's latest batch of episodes could be released in Q3 or Q4 of this year.

What Will Happen in Zatima Season 4?

As the weeks and months go on, demand for Zatima Season 4 is will get more fervent, especially given the shocking events of the Season 3 finale.

The latest season ended with Crystal Renee Hayslett's Fatima possibly getting shot.

The Sistas and Zatima mainstay (first appearing in the BET mainline series) was caught in a room with the dastardly Big Ripo, with a shot ringing out as the Season 3 finale ended.

This ambiguous ending leaves Fatima's fate unknown. Was she shot? If so, how bad is the damage? These are all questions fans will have heading into the show's incoming fourth season.

Season 4 will likely follow up on this almost immediately. If Fatima were shot, the consequences of this attack would ring out in the series for much of the next season.

Surely, the series would not put one of its titular characters in any real meaningful danger, but what if it did? What if this gunshot saw Crystal Renee Hayslett's gravely injured, potentially clinging to life as her friends and family try to pick up the pieces?

This could be the exciting twist of fate that the series has been itching for lately, throwing another dramatic wrench into the Zatima machine heading into next season.

Zatima Season 3 is streaming on BET+.