The Zatima Season 3 cast is finally ready to hop back in the saddle.

The BET dramatic comedy returns after a year from TV screens, ushering fans back into the world of this spin-off of the hit series Sistas (awaiting its Season 8 release).

Zatima Season 3 has been a long time in the making, as it continues to follow Crystal Renee Hayslett's Fatima Wilson-Taylor and Devale Ellis' Zachary "Zac" Taylor and the pair's navigation of their complicated past and external forces that may not want them together.

Every Main Character & Actor in Zatima Season 3

Devale Ellis - Zachary "Zac" Taylor

Devale Ellis brings to life Zachary "Zac" Taylor, a working-class, blue-collar guy who, after feeling like he was failing in his love life, meets Zatima and instantly hits things off.

Season 3 sees Zac stuck in a hard place with his black market business endeavors. Tensions between him and his best friend Bryce have reached a head, with his bank account frozen and his reputation taking a tumble.

Ellis previously played Zac in the BET series Sistas and has also appeared in episodes of The Blacklist, NCIS, and It's Bruno.

Crystal Renee Hayslett - Fatima Wilson-Taylor

Crystal Renee Hayslett returns as Fatima Wilson-Taylor, a beautiful young paralegal who has fallen for Devale Ellis' Zachary "Zac" Taylor.

While Fatima has had plenty of drama surrounding her in the series so far, Season 2 ended with a nuclear bomb for the character as she found out she was pregnant for the first time.

Hayslett also appeared as Fatima in Sistas and has past credits that include Praise This and The Choir Director.

Nzinga Imani - Angela

Angela (played by Nzinga Imani) is Fatima's female best friend. She has been skeptical of Zac since day one. She dated his best friend Bryce and heard about the shady parts of Zac's life.

Imani can also be seen in All the Queen's Men, Pretty For a Big Gurl, and Dream The Urban Musical.

Laila Odom - Connie

Laila Odom brings to life Connie, one of Zac's ex-lovers who came back into his life after she and Fatima got together in Season 1. To start Season 3, Connie was mysteriously given executor power of Zac's now-dead mother's life insurance, putting pressure on Devale Ellis' Zatima character.

Odom is best known for her work in titles like Salt-N-Pepa, Game Shakers, and The Young and the Restless.

Cameron Fuller - Nathan

Nathan (played by Cameron Fuller) is another of Zac's friends/associates who appears in the series. He is married to Lori, who keeps him on a tight leash.

Fullers' resume includes appearances in Shameless, Code 3, and Lethal Weapon.

Guyviaud Joseph - Tony

Guyviaud Joseph's Tony is one of Zac's friends who cannot stand the idea of finding love and settling down with one person. That is why he was happy that Zac and Fatima broke up in Season 2, only for him to be disappointed in his friend yet again when they got back together.

Joseph can also be seen in Power, Harlem, and the Red Dead Redemption II video game.

Ameer Baraka - Jeremiah

Tensions have been rising between Zac and his drug-addicted brother Jeremiah (played by Ameer Baraka). Season 3 should see this drama come to a boiling point as the pair spar over the death of their mother.

Ameer Baraka infamously leaked photos from the Zatima Season 3 set earlier this year. He can also be seen in Just My Luck, American Horror Story, and Hope for Love.

Remington Hoffman - Bryce

Remington Hoffman plays Bryce in Zatima Season 3, a friend and business associate of Zac. While the pair have been closely tied for years, their relationship is having a rough time, as Bryce froze Zac's finances to end Season 2.

Hoffman may be familiar to fans of Agents of SHIELD, Days of Our Lives, and A Walk in West LA.

Danielle LaRoach - Belinda

Danielle LaRoach's Belinda is never afraid to speak her mind. She tells her close friend Fatima everything she thinks the moment she thinks it.

LaRoach also has credits in Girl in the Closet, A House Divided, and A Taste of Betrayal.

Jasmin Brown - Deja

Jasmin Brown's Deja is an exotic dancer who knows how to push people like Zac's buttons. Even though Zac and Fatima are back together, that likely will not stop Deja from using her looks and charm to woo Zac and bend to her every whim.

Brown's other work includes Caught Up, A Miami Love Story, and Always a Bridesmaid.

Trinity Whiteside - Preston Horace

After appearing in 97 episodes of Sistas, Trinity Whiteside's Preston Horace arrives in Zatima as a level-headed friend of Zac. Given the pressure Devale Ellis' character will be under this season, having someone to confide in, like Preston, will be key.

Whiteside has also popped up in The Fate of the Furious, Love Karma, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Zatima Season 3 continues with new episodes dropping every Thursday on BET+.