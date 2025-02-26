A new rebroadcast schedule for a previous season of Zatima may hint at when Season 4 will be released.

The streaming dramedy debuted its latest season (Season 3) on BET+ in October 2024. It would then run for 10 weeks on the platform before coming to an end in late January.

With Season 3 wrapped up, fans' eyes started to turn to the incoming fourth season; however, specific release information for this next batch of episodes has not yet been disclosed.

Zatima Gets New BET Broadcast - So When Will Season 4 Release?

Zatima

Fans will be able to catch up on Zatima in preparation for Season 4's release with a newly-announced rebroadcast plan for Season 3.

The hit BET+ series will get a run on linear TV as a part of BET's upcoming schedule. A new Instagram post revealed that Season 3 of the Tyler Perry-produced dramedy will begin airing on the cable network starting on February 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday after that.

This comes as a part of the network's "BET+ on BET" campaign, where various shows from the streamer are made available to TV audiences as a part of BET's lineup of programming.

While it is exciting that fans will either be able to relive some of Season 3's most exciting moments (like its jaw-dropping smoking gun finale) or experience them for the very first time, what is even more hair-raising is the idea that this could all be in preparation for Season 4's release.

It may still be some time before Zatima's fourth season sees the light of day, but the window has at least perhaps narrowed.

It has been reported that Season 4 finished filming sometime last summer, meaning it is just a matter of time before the new episodes hit the streamer.

Judging from how the last few seasons have gone, fans eager to know when the show will come out may be able to come up with a somewhat accurate release projection.

Season 1 finished filming in December 2021, before arriving on BET+ nine months later in September 2022. Season 2 took seven months, wrapping in August 2022 and releasing in March 2023. And Season 3 had a 10-month window between its wrap date in December 2023 and its October 2024 release date.

That means Season 4 could take as long as 10 months after it wrapped to be released.

If the show finished filming around June, as reported by Our Kind of Entertainment, then a Zatima Season 4 release projection sometime in mid-to-late 2025 feels like it may be about right.

What Will Happen in Zatima Season 4?

Whenever Zatima Season 4 does finally see the light of day, fans are in for a treat.

Audiences may remember that Season 3 ended with a literal smoking gun, as series veteran Fatima (played by Crystal Renee Hayslett) was seemingly shot during a heated exchange at the funeral for Zac's mother.

Surely, this will be addressed headed into Season 4, as Fatima is one of the show's titular characters, after all. It would be a bold move for the series to kill off one of the characters from which it takes its name, but it would not be the wildest thing to happen in the Sistas spin-off to date.

What is most likely to happen is the bullet hit Fatima, but it was somewhere that did not cause any fatal damage—like in the shoulder or abdomen. Then Season 4 could focus on Zac and Fatima looking to get revenge on Big Ripa's gang for pulling a gun at the Season 3 finale.

Season 4 star Cameron Fuller teased Season 4 in a January 2025 tweet that there is nothing fans can do to prepare for the upcoming batch of episodes, teasing, "Whenever that trailer comes out, Zatima gang will never be the same:"

"Damn I can't wait for y'all to see S4. Whenever that trailer comes out, 'Zatima' gang will never be the same. Shit getting good."

So, it seems fans have some twists and turns to get excited about in Season 4 that will change the very foundation of the series, it is just a matter of what those may be.

Zatima Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on BET+.