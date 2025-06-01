From Madea to Sistas: Every Tyler Perry Movie & Series Ranked From Best to Worst

Tyler Perry has been a prolific force in Black entertainment since his first play, I Know I’ve Been Changed, was staged in Atlanta in 1992. Since then, Perry has written, directed, and produced some of the most emotional and impactful stories about love, friendship, faith, and family values. His work ranges from stage plays and blockbuster films to hit television series.

Tyler Perry opened one of the biggest film studios in the United States, in addition to notable creative partnerships. These mean more Tyler Perry projects to come, more reach, and, of course, feedback.

While some of Perry’s productions have faced harsh criticism for repetitive themes, melodramatic plots, and even political controversy, his wins far outweigh his misses. That’s why, regardless of the critique, he remains legendary.

This article explores the best and worst of Tyler Perry’s movies and TV shows, ranked based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings, critic reviews, and social media feedback.

With Tyler Perry’s Zatima ranking as his best TV show and Six Triple Eight as his best movie, read on to find out which Tyler Perry project ranks as the worst.

Top Tyler Perry’s TV shows ranked from best to worst

Zatima -7.0/10

Zatima

Starring Crystal Renee Hayslett, Zatima came on as a spinoff of the TV series Sistas, thanks to the impeccable on-screen chemistry between the lead actors. Zatima follows popular characters Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. The TV series focuses on their love life as they try to build a future together while dealing with drama from exes, family, and friends.

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Google Audience Review

"Zatima is an incredible show that pulls you in with its amazing chemistry between the characters. Watching it has been such an eye-opener about relationships. It beautifully shows that no one is perfect, but if both people are willing to put in the work and grow together, things can flourish. The way the show portrays love, challenges, and teamwork in a relationship is both relatable and inspiring. It's a must-watch!"

All the Queen's Men–6.8/10

All the Queen's Men

All the Queen's Men is an American drama television series created by Christian Keyes and executive produced by Tyler Perry. The series is a TV adaptation of the 2015 urban romance novel Ladies Night, written by Keyes himself.

The show stars Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille as the fearless and ruthless Madam Marilyn DeVille—a powerful businesswoman who runs a high-end adult entertainment club. Madam stops at nothing to grow her empire, relying on the support of her loyal employees. But with more money and power comes more enemies and even bigger problems.

Thanks to its fascinating connection between Tyler Perry's Zatima, leading to crossovers that have boosted both shows' popularity among a wider audience.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

IMDb Audience Review:

"Wasn't expecting much from a Tyler Perry production but I was pleasantly surprised. Despite the not great writing, Eva did a really good job of convincing me she didn't come to play any games. There's no words to describe the actors that danced... had me fanning myself."

Tyler Perry's Sistas 5.7/10

Sistas

Tyler Perry’s Sistas follows the lives of the "sister circle", four single women: Andi Barnes, an ambitious divorce lawyer; Danni King, a funny and outspoken airport employee; Karen Mott, a complicated hair salon owner; and Sabrina Hollins, a smart and stylish bank teller, as they try to navigate their careers, complicated love lives, and a sometimes dysfunctional sisterhood.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas premiered to strong fan interest, and over the years, it has become one of his most loved shows. Sistas was so impactful that it birthed yet another Black love story—Zatima. Because of the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Crystal Renee Hayslett and Devale Ellis (Zac), the pair were given their spin-off series.

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

IMDb Audience Review:

"I watch because I want to see Black people on screen. I keep watching too see what ridiculous plots will unfold. The acting is soap opera, and I think it's influenced either by the direction or lack thereof. The dialogue in the show is not well written. In fact, it's horrible. Actors are probably improvising a lot which yields inarticulate ummhmms and yups in many scenes. These actors deserve better material."

Beauty in Black–5.7/10

Beauty in Black

Beauty in Black premiered on Netflix on October 24, 2024, as Tyler Perry’s first Netflix series. It stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, and Crystle Stewart co-stars as Mallory. From scandals to strip clubs, kidnapping, and murder, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is a suspenseful drama series that follows a stripper who finds herself in trouble after getting involved with a cosmetics dynasty hiding a dangerous side hustle.

While some fans questioned the show’s quality, many found it funny, entertaining, and binge-worthy.

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living - 3.4/10

Assisted Living

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living is a sitcom that stars J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, and David Mann. The TV series premiered on BET on September 2, 2020, and is currently airing its sixth season.

The sitcom follows the hilarious and heartfelt journey of three generations of the same family as they navigate life while managing a family-run assisted living facility. After relocating his wife and two teenage children to the backwoods of Georgia, the patriarch (Jeremy) must adjust to small-town life and the challenges of running the business and family.

IMDb Rating: 3.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 0%

"I never care to leave reviews but this show was legit that bad. This is legitimately one of the worst shows I’ve ever seen. No exaggeration, the scenes are way too long just trying to milk jokes causing the interest to die quickly. The storylines aren’t developed. It’s like a child with adhd wrote the dialogue. I can’t express how bad the acting is outside of Cora, Mr. brown and Vinny. It’s uncomfortable to watch."

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan- 2.7

Young Dylan

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan is a Nickelodeon series that follows the Wilson family as Dylan shakes things up in the house. The new addition to the family, young Dylan, is an aspiring hip-hop star, and his uptight cousins try to accommodate one another as he adjusts to a new way of life. Young Dylan’s energy and charm bring both chaos and comedy to the home. Like other Perry series, Young Dylan was produced at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

After 5 years on Nickelodeon, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan ended just before the sixth season of its live-action comedy.

IMDb Rating: 2.7

Rotten Tomatoes: 0%

Top Tyler Perry’s Movies ranked from best to worst

Six Triple Eight – 6.7

Six Triple Eight

Six Triple Eight is based on the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a groundbreaking unit of 855 women who volunteered to serve their country during World War II. Their mission was to fix a three-year backlog of over seventeen million undelivered mail. While facing discrimination in a war-torn country, these women made history as they sorted millions of mail ahead of schedule.

Between Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey, the star power in the movie, the powerful story, and all the history behind it were key factors that made the movie a success. Fans praised the film as a compelling, visually stunning, and uplifting true story.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Confessions of A Marriage Counselor 6.3/10

Confessions of A Marriage Counselor

A typical example of "couches don’t play" is an IVY League-educated marriage counselor who is bored in her marriage to her high school sweetheart and becomes entangled with her client. She ends up not only contracting an incurable disease but also destroying her relationship.

The 2013 Tyler Perry movie features Jurnee Smollett, Lance Gross, and Kim Kardashian. Tyler Perry received backlash for his decision to cast reality TV star Kim Kardashian at the time, but he publicly defended his choice, saying, "I thought, what better person! She literally has millions of young people following her."

“I thought and still do think, that it would be very responsible of her to be a part of this film. To have the young people that look up to her, see her in a film that is about, what happens in life when you make the wrong choices.”

Props to him, though—Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor remains his highest-grossing film to date in which he does not appear as a cast member. Additionally, fans have praised the movie not only for its compelling storyline but also for being educational and thought-provoking.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 66%

Google Audience Review:

"This movie sucks you in for sure, hardly ever a stale moment. The actors were great. I thought Kim K. did a good job too. I love that Tyler Perry uses his films as a vessel of knowledge!"

Tyler Perry's Acrimony 5.9/10

Acrimony

When Tyler Perry teams up with Taraji P. Henson, it's often cinematic magic. From I Can Do Bad All By Myself to Acrimony and even a possible sequel to Acrimony , the duo has consistently delivered emotionally charged performances.

In Acrimony, Henson stars as Melinda, a devoted wife who slowly unravels after discovering a web of lies, infidelity, and betrayal in her marriage.

Acrimony is a 2018 American psychological thriller that sparked strong fan engagement and debate, but critics were less impressed. Despite the mixed reviews, Tyler Perry's Acrimony remains one of Tyler Perry’s most talked-about films.

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

Divorce In The Black- 4.6/10

Divorce In The Black

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black remains one of his most controversial films yet. Starring Meagan Good as Ava and Cory Hardrict as Dallas, the story follows Ava, a banking professional who tries to hold on to an abusive relationship but is eventually left by her husband. Things take a turn when she chooses not to return and is forced to fight for her freedom.

Divorce in the Black, despite its beautiful story and the strong message it tried to convey, fell short for many. While some members of its audience believe the story is cohesive and well-structured throughout, others are starting to wonder if Tyler Perry’s movies are getting worse.

IMDb Rating: 4.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween- 4.0/10

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween takes Madea into spooky, uncharted territory—from abandoned houses to haunted campgrounds. The 2017 film follows the tough-talking Madea, along with fan favorites Hattie and Bam, as they try to survive a night full of ghostly pranks, mischief, and mayhem.

Tyler Perry’s second attempt at a Madea haunted Halloween movie aimed to blend horror and comedy once again. While some viewers appreciated the genuine jump-scare moments, others found the characters more annoying than entertaining and felt the story lacked depth and originality.

Unfortunately, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween didn’t land well with critics, performing even worse than the original. Boo! A Madea Halloween had already received a low rating of just 4.7/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, and its sequel fell further. As a result, both of Tyler Perry’s Halloween-themed entries remain among the lowest-rated Madea movies so far.

IMDb Rating: 4.0/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 41%

Why Did I Get Married? 3.6/10

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married? The 2007 comedy-drama by Tyler Perry follows a group of four couples and longtime friends who take an annual vacation to ask themselves the question, “Why did I get married?”—an important question that sparks deep reflection, drama, and secrets. The movie is an adaptation of Tyler Perry’s stage play of the same name and stars Janet Jackson, Tasha Smith, and Malik Yoba.

The movie was followed by Why Did I Get Married Too?, as the group reignited in the Bahamas to once again reevaluate their marriages. One of the cast members, Tasha Smith, recently appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked about Why Did I Get Married 3. She shut down the rumor, saying, “Probably not, and it ain’t because I’m busy,” before teasing Tyler Perry about how long he takes to make a movie.

“Probably not and it ain’t because I’m busy. Tyler takes what— three days to do a movie? Who ain’t got a weekend, Tyler? I mean, like seriously. Who ain’t got a weekend? Don’t get me started.”