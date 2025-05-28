She the People Season 2 Renewal Hopes Get Addressed by Netflix Star

Fans are giddy, as Netflix star Jade Novah shared her hopes for a potential She the People Season 2. Novah stars alongside All of Us actress Terri J. Vaugh in the new streaming comedy from prolific TV producer Tyler Perry (who also just released the fan-favorite Beauty in Black series on the streamer). The first part of the series' first season dropped on the platform on Thursday, May 22, with no word on whether the series will get a Season 2.

She the People actress Jade Novah (who plays Shamika Latavia Latoya Farrah Dunkerson in the Netflix series) shared with fans that she, too, is hoping the new series gets a second season. No official announcement of a sophomore effort has been made, but that does not mean one will not come in the future.

Novah posted in a comment on her co-star Dyon Brooks' Instagram page that she is "manifesting season 2" in the wake of the show's first batch of episodes hitting Netflix:

Basil!!!! My partner in crime. So proud of what we’re creating!!! Manifesting Season 2,3,4,5,&6…"

A Part 2 of the show has been confirmed, coming on August 21; however, that is still considered Season 1, with the show's first season being released in two batches rather than all at once.

She the People comes from renowned creator Tyler Perry (who has another Netflix project arriving on the service in June), telling the story of Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson (Terri J. Vaughn), a recently elected government official who is now forced to adjust to life in public office while serving under a sexist and condescending governor.

So Will She the People Season 2 Ever Release on Netflix?

Netflix

With no She the People Season 2 announcement having been public yet, there are plenty of questions surrounding whether the Tyler Perry-produced series will get a renewal or not.

Ultimately, whether Netflix gives the show the green light will depend on how well the platform's subscribers receive the first season.

As of this writing, only Part 1 is out (with Part 2 coming on August 21), so the full She the People picture has not fully emerged, but there have been some early indicators that could be a good sign.

In its first week on Netflix, the new streaming comedy has managed to make its way into the US Top 10 Netflix Shows and stay there. This early success was highlighted by the series hitting as high as number two on the list, potentially hinting that the streamer may have another hit on its hands.

Netflix has already proven it likes working with Perry on the platform. The streamer has already announced a second season of his newly released Beauty in Black show, so who is to say the platform will not keep the good vibes going and rubberstamp a Season 2 of She the People as well?

If the series can maintain its early momentum, then that will make the case even easier for Netflix to push through a Season 2. For now, all fans can do is wait and keep watching Season 1, raking up the streaming hours to justify a second season renewal.