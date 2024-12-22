Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Gets Exciting Release Update (Official)

After months of waiting, fans finally got a release update on Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3.

The Karate Kid legacy sequel is set to finally come to a close with this incoming final batch of episodes, ending the epic story of former movie antagonist Johnny Lawrence and his Cobra Kai dojo.

Season 6 has been ongoing since July, being released in three parts. Part 3 is all that is left for fans to wait for, with a release date currently unknown.

Cobra Kai

The series' official social media channels teased Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3's release.

Responding to fans on Instagram, the Cobra Kai social account started to hint at when the show may return for its final run of episodes. According to the series' official social channels, Season 6, Part 3 is "coming really soon:"

Carokope07: "I'm going to miss them so much, I'd be there for season 7" CobraKaiSeries: "Season 6 Part 3 is coming really soon."

The account then told another inquiring audience member they are "almost there:"

Yasxxn_x10: "Can't wait for next part of 'Cobra Kai'" CobraKaiSeries: "Almost there. But you better prepare because we’re coming with everything."

Series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka were promoting the upcoming Netflix Christmas Day NFL games when these comments were posted, seemingly hinting that an official release date could be coming as a part of the streaming telecast.

Previously, fans thought a Season 6, Part 3 release date of February 13, 2025 was public; however, that has since been proven inaccurate.

Series creator Jon Hurwitz reiterated this in another post on Instagram, telling audience members the series "does not" have a February 13 release date:

NoahBond_: "Does this confirm it’s dropping feb 13?" JonHurwitz: "It does not. This is fanart."

What To Expect From Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3

As excited as fans will be about these last few Cobra Kai episodes, there will surely be a bittersweet melancholy coming along with it as it is the end.

Season 6, Part 3, will mark the close of the hit Netflix series, concluding the epic Karate Kid series. Yet, fans have long known Season 6 would be the end. Creator Jon Hurwitz told audiences in August 2024 that the crew wanted to "end Cobra Kai on our own terms," seeing a natural end in this newest episode batch (read more about why Cobra Kai is ending).

This last chapter in the Cobra Kai story is set to be an epic one. Thus far, Season 6 has focused primarily on the grueling Sekai Taikai tournament. As the series enters its final run, a spotlight will be put on who will win the competition in Cobra Kai.

Beyond that, the series will reportedly serve as a "new beginning" for many characters. While what this means remains unclear, the series could transition into next year's Karate Kid Legends movie, which is set to come to theaters on May 30, 2025.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 is expected to arrive sometime in early 2025 on Netflix.