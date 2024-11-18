Cobra Kai returned on Netflix in November for Season 6, Part 2 with a cast full of series mainstays and The Karate Kid icons.

Part 1 was filled with drama as Tory made the jump from Miyagi-Do to Cobra Kai after her mother's death, placing her beside Kreese after his prison escape.

The Full Cast of Cobra Kai Season 6 Episode 6

Ralph Macchio - Daniel LaRusso

The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio leads the way in Cobra Kai as Daniel LaRusso, the sensei of Miyagi-Do Karate who is currently preparing his students for the Sekai Taikai tournament.

Macchio was featured in the original The Karate Kid trilogy and will reprise his role in 2025 after Cobra Kai finishes in Karate Kid: Legends, in which he will co-star with Jackie Chan.

William Zabka - Johnny Lawrence

William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence continues working closely as co-sensei with Daniel LaRusso, and even as the Sekai Taikai nears, the pair are still butting heads, especially as they share a hotel room yet refuse to be friendly.

In addition to his role in The Karate Kid, Zabka played himself in a recurring role in How I Met Your Mother as a close friend to the MacLaren’s gang.

Courtney Henggeler - Amanda LaRusso

Courtney Henggeler plays Amanda LaRusso, the devoted wife of Daniel and mother to Samantha. She serves as the voice of reason to her karate-obsessed family amid the chaos of the Sekai Taikai.

Henggeler previously played the grown-up Missy Cooper (as featured in Young Sheldon) in The Big Bang Theory.

Xolo Mariduena - Miguel Diaz

Going into the Sekai Taikaj, Xolo Maridueña's Miguel Diaz has big aspirations to attend Stanford University. The fate of his college aspirations hangs in the balance at the tournament, as the lucrative brand deals that come from winning could put him through further education.

Mairduena is best known outside of Cobra Kai for playing Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle, a role he is set to reprise as part of James Gunn’s new DCU reboot.

Tanner Buchanan - Robby Keene

Tanner Buchanan returns as Robby Keene for Season 6 Episode 6 for something of a rough time. Not only does Tory put their relationship on "pause," he also loses a high-kick contest with Kwon, having gambled away his and Demetri's room as a result.

Buchanan has also featured in He’s All That and Designated Survivor.

Mary Mouser - Samantha LaRusso

Daughter to Daniel and Amanda LaRusso, Mary Mouser's Samantha is a proficient fighter for Miyagi-Do. Sam's relationship with Tory is explored in Episode 6 as she confronts her for not reaching out after her mother's death, instead falling into a rival dojo.

Mouser has appeared elsewhere on TV in various episodes of NCIS, The Fosters, Scorpion, and more.

Peyton List - Tory Nichols

Peyton List's Tory Nichols appears vital to Cobra Kai's final story after making the jump from Miyagi-Do to Cobra Kai after her mother's death. While this naturally caused trouble for her relationship with Robby, she put that on "pause" during this episode."

List can also be seen in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise as Holly Hills along with The Thinning, Batman: Hush, and more.

Jacob Bertrand - Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Jacob Bertrand returns as the blue-haired icon Hawk, aka Eli Moskowitz, for the next round of Cobra Kai action. The famously aggressive fighter is bound to be an important participant in the Sekai Taikai.

Bertrand also features in Ready Player One, Batwheels, and more.

Gianni DeCenzo - Demetri Alexopoulos

Gianni DeCenzo is Demetri Alexopoulos, a Miyago-Do fighter and the best friend to Eli. However, the two currently have a wedge in their friendship with Demetri off to study at MIT, and Eli taking another path.

DeCenzo has appeared before on NCIS and its Los Angeles spin-off as well as The Middle.

Dallas Dupree Young - Kenny Payne

Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne has gone from bullied to bully throughout Cobra Kai. While he was certainly on a redemption arc, he recently lost out on competing in the Sekai Taikai after Devon dosed him with laxatives.

Young has also been credited in 9-1-1, Shameless, The Mayor, and Ready Player One.

Vanessa Rubio - Carmen Diaz

Vanessa Rubio's Carmen Diaz is the mother to the young fighter Miguel Diaz and the girlfriend of Johnny Lawrence. She is pregnant with a child with her sensei boyfriend, who sees the potential for brand deals spawning from the tournament to provide for their family.

Other past credits for Rubio include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Bonding, and Gone.

Martin Kove - John Kreese

The Karate Kid veteran Martin Kove continues his villainous role as John Kreese, the sensei of Cobra Kai Doji who recently escaped from prison. His antagonistic role will be key to the rest of Season 6 as he hopes to lead his dojo to victory in the Sekai Taikai.

Kove featured in the original The Karate Kid trilogy and Rambo: First Blood Part II.

Rayna Vallandingham - Zara Malik

"Welcome to Barcelona, b***h" was the dramatic line declared by Rayna Vallandingham's Zara in Episode 6, seemingly setting her up as a new antagonist from the Iron Dragons dojo.

Vallandingham was credited in Pawns, Underdog Kids, and the music video for Shawn Mendes and Khalid’s song “Youth.”

Lewis Tan - Sensei Wolf

Lewis Tan plays Sensei Wolf, the leader of the Iron Dragon dojo which Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai will go up against in the tournament. Wolf gets himself into an early tangle with Johnny Lawrence, who almost causes a physical fight after seeing his rival taking all the remaining pieces of steak.

Tan recently returned as Shatterstar in Deadpool & Wolverine and he will soon reprise his Mortal Kombat role as Cole Young in the 2025 sequel.

Oona O'Brien - Devon

Among the key fighters in Cobra Kai is Devon, played by Oona O'Brien and competing at the Sekai Taikai for Miyagi-Do. She landed herself at the tournament in a rather sketchy way after spiking Kenny Payne with laxatives to prevent him from competing.

O’Brien’s only credit outside of Cobra Kai is in the 2020 short film Sky High.

Brandon H. Lee - Kwon

Brandon H. Lee plays Kwon, a student under Kreese who will represent Cobra Kai at the Sekai Taikai. As the star student of Miyagi-Do's rival dojo, bringing him down may be among the most important fights in the Sekai Taikai.

Lee boarded the MCU with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the stunt double to lead actor Simu Liu - a role he could reprise in the coming Avengers movies.

Daniel Kim - Yoon

Played by Daniel Kim, Yoon is a top student of Kim Da-Euan's family dojo and an antagonist in Season 6. He has been known to go as far as pushing Kwon down stairs as a punishment and to teach a lesson.

Kim has major credits in Lost, Insurgent, Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation, and more.

Patrick Luwis - Axel

Patrick Luwis' Axel is another addition to Cobra Kai with Season 6 Part 2, debuting as a student of the Iron Dragons dojo alongside Zara Malik.

Luwis recently played Ivar in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon and was also credited as “Guy at the Beach” in Barbie.

Carsten Norgaard - Gunther

Danish actor Carsten Norgaard plays Gunther, a German representative and the host of the Sekai Taikai who announces all the important details to the dojos.

Norgaard appeared in The Terminal List and The Man on the High Castle for Amazon Prime Video, with other credits in The Gifted and The Blacklist.

Alicia Hannah-Kim - Kim Da-Eun

Alicia Hannah-Kim's Kim Da-Euan is the granddaughter of Kreese's original teacher Master Kim. Now, the two brutal senseis are leading the new Cobra Kai side-by-side at the Sekai Taikai.

Hannah-Kim has been credited in Minx, Hawaii Five-0, General Hospital, Two and a Half Men, and more.

Yuji Okumoto - Chozen

Yuji Okumoto's Chozen causes a ruckus at the mixer event with sponsors present, as he arrives loudly and sloppily drunk. He entered this state while grieving his break-up with Kumiko, whom he caught cheating on him when he travelled to Okinawa to reunite with her.

Okumoto played the same role in The Karate Kid Part II and has also featured in Inception, Young Justice, Johnny Tsunami, and more.

The first ten episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 are streaming now on Netflix, with the final five set to release in 2025 (the exact release date for which the streamer may have revealed).