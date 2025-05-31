Karate Kid: Legends was a real treat for fans of the Cobra Kai and Karate Kid universe. Not only did it merge the Karate Kid film series and bring Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) on-screen together for the first time in history, but the Sony movie also serves as a touching node to the life and legacy of the fictional martial artist who started this lineage, Mr. Miyagi, who was portrayed by the late actor Pat Morita in the first four films.

Whilst the film itself didn’t connect the dots to future projects, the end credits scene may have just teased what’s ahead, and Cobra Kai fans should be thrilled. Karate Kid: Legends is playing in theaters now.

Karate Kid: Legends End-Credit Scene Brings Back A Beloved Character

Karate Kid

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Karate Kid: Legends.

The post-credits scene is positioned right after the ending title slate and the full credits and begins at the pizza shop owned by Victor Lapani (Joshua Jackson) in New York. A pizza is sent off for delivery, and it ends up reaching Daniel in California.

He opens the pizza box, which, in addition to a frozen pizza, contains a picture of Li Wong (Ben Wang) celebrating his win in the Five Boroughs Tournament, with Mr. Han and Daniel joining forces to lead him to victory. The box also includes a written note from Li that reads, “If you ever need my help, you know where to find me.”

Daniel opens the door to the Miyagi-Do dojo, which is Mr. Miyagi’s old home, and finds Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) inside, infamously sipping on a Coors beer. After seeing the pizza, he jokes about the idea of opening a Pizza Hut-inspired Miyagi Hut, which Daniel quickly dismisses.

For reference, Cobra Kai left off with the two talented senseis joining forces and Johnny winning the Sekai Tai tournament. They finally learned to appreciate their different styles of martial arts and combined their approaches to teach a new joint class.

This post-credits scene proves that even three years after this decision, the dynamic duo is still teamed up and hasn’t burned down the dojo. If a spinoff series follows the present timeline, it will showcase what Daniel and Johnny would be like as co-senseis and the rise and fall of working together.

A Cobra Kai Spin-Off May Be Coming Sooner Than Later

The idea of a Cobra Kai spin-off isn’t fan-made. The concept was fed by the Netflix show's cast and crew before Cobra Kai ended with Season 6, Part 3.

In an exclusive with The Direct, executive producer Jon Hurwitz of the series confirmed that there are discussions regarding the future of the franchise:

“I mean, we have a buffet in front of us in terms of what we'd like to do, and it just has to line up with what our partners at Sony and Netflix want to do. There are contemporary spin-offs that take place after the events of 'Cobra Kai.'”

Whether an upcoming series follows up on the beloved Cobra Kai students and their lives post-college, revisits Li Wong and his complex journey, or introduces a brand-new generation of aspiring martial artists, the possibilities are endless.

But the post-credits scene of Karate Kid: Legends wants fans to know that no matter what direction the creative team chooses, Johnny and Daniel aren’t going anywhere.