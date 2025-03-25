Cobra Kai might be over at Netflix, but there are still more stories to explore in that world, and an executive producer of the hit series provided an exciting update on when fans might be able to expect some news on that front.

The world of Cobra Kai is ripe with further potential.

Previously, Cobra Kai showrunners and executive producers Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that one possible idea they'd love to explore is a prequel series exploring Mr. Myagi's origin story.

Other great focuses might be with Yuji Okumoto's Chozen or even the Binary Bros (Jacob Gertrand and Gianni DeCenzo).

"Hopefully, There's More to Share Soon."

Cobra Kai executive producer Jon Hurwitz offered an exciting update to The Direct's Russ Milheim on the red carpet at Paleyfest regarding the status of the next spin-off in this beloved world.

The Direct: "You have talked about potentially continuing this universe in the future. What is a dream spin-off for you guys? Which characters do you think hold the most potential?

Jon Hurwitz: So many dreams? I mean, we have a buffet in front of us in terms of what we'd like to do, and it just has to line up with what our partners at Sony and Netflix want to do. There are contemporary spin-offs that take place after the events of Cobra Kai. There are other spin-offs that, you know, we know the audience has been speculating about that took place 100 years ago. We'll have to see, you know, and everything in between. We'll have to see which one is the right time and the right project. But hopefully, there's more to share soon.

Cobra Kai Cast Share Their Spin-Off Ideas

From the Binary Bros to a Miyagi Origin Story and even a Buddy Cop Series

The Direct's Russ Milheim spoke with the cast of Cobra Kai on the red carpet at Paleyfest, where they shared their top ideas for what they'd want to see in a future spin-off.

The talent we spoke to included Xolo Maridueña (Miguel), Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), Gianni Decent (Demetri), Tanner Buchanan (Robby), and Mary Mouser (Samantha).

The Direct: "Dream spin-off. What are your ideas there?"

Xolo Maridueña: I would love to see the Binary Bros live on. I think Jacob and Gianni were two of the most deserving folk and getting to see their college years. If I wanted to see anyone's college years, I want to see both of them at Cal Tech, like not knowing that high school isn't beating people up when you are arguing with them. I think that'd be really funny.

Ralph Macchio: Well, I want the Miyagi origin story to happen, you know, and that's in discussions and works. But you know, nothing official. So, wouldn't we all want to see who he was before we ever met him, you know? And, oh, something with Chozen because he's awesome.

Gianni DeCenzo: There are always talks of spin-offs, and I think you could do a spin-off of any character, but if you were to do one of the Binary Bros, I think that would be the best one. Just see them... Just like college years, you know, they're going to Cal Tech. Maybe they build some killer robots get loose and destroys the city, I don't know. But really, anything, I love playing the character. I'm down for anything.

Tanner Buchanan: I've been asking the writers for seven years for Robby to get a motorcycle. So Robby gets a motorcycle and he becomes a multi-millionaire. That's all... Robby as Silver, but the good version of Silver.

Mary Mouser: There's a lot that I think would be really fun. I think the fun thing about our show is any two characters or three characters you like, put in a blender together, it would come out hilarious. But I have this image in my head of Samantha and Chozen's character in, like, a buddy cop comedy type vibe off in Okinawa. And I feel like Chozen would be like the big, tough bad guy, and Samantha would be his, like, Good cop trying to keep him in check. But maybe it'd be funny the other way around. I don't know.

The Cast of Cobra Kai Share Their Favorite Moments on the Series

It's Clear Everyone Had A Great Time Making the Netflix Show

The Direct: "With the series now complete, just looking back on the whole experience, what is your favorite moment? And that can mean anything, whether that's a moment within a story, a set moment, anything."

Xolo Maridueña: My favorite moment was... the first tidbits of getting to create that chemistry with my young cast here on the show, Jacob, Mary, Tanner, Gianni, Khalil, everyone, all of those folk, I feel like we created such a tight bond. And a lot of those first memories going to go, like, fuck it up at the mall, or like, go eat at Waffle House, or go play golf at the driving range... I will value those memories so much because it's like, I mean, part of it was like, high school...

Gianni DeCenzo: I really enjoyed Season 4, the All Valley, when we did our weapons demonstration, I trained with Kamas, which are like just tiny little size, for three months straight, I only did two takes. I didn't mess up a single take. My Airbnb floor got pretty messed up, though, because I was dropping that stuff like crazy, and they're just tiny little knives on sticks. That was fun. Also, Joe saw who plays Kyler. He did the brick breaking. He broke the brick with his head—he wasn't supposed to do that. He was just supposed to punch it. And they told him, do not aim with your head. There are sticks in there holding it together. You will, like, mess your head up. He did it anyways. It looks awesome.

Tanner Buchanan: I mean, that's the thing is we always have such a fun time on set that there isn't one favorite moment that I can really pinpoint. I would say one of my favorite acting moments, though, was that last scene I got. Well, it's not the last scene, but the last scene I got to have with Billy, where we got to have that true father-son moment, where we're both on the same page. We had it in Season 4 where we got to apologize to each other, but this one was like, Hey, we're on the same page. I appreciate you, and I appreciate you, you know. And that was it. And it was just love in there. And it was like that scene I had been waiting for seven years for and I was so happy that I got it and I got to share that with Billy. And it was such a fun scene to do.

Mary Mouser: I think that, oh my gosh, that's such a hard question. We have had the most incredible group of people... All of those important moments, when I think about it, have less to do with the world of the work and more to do with the world of the world of people who are making the work happen. This season, specifically, we had one great training weekend where we all got to get in the dojo together and just kind of goof off. But it was like a very Miyagi way of goofing off. Because, like, we were playing dodgeball. We were doing karate dodgeball. So we got to, like, throw balls at each other and have to kick or punch them away, stuff like that. We were learning the lessons, but in a really fun way, it's a lot of goofing off and having a blast together.

The full interviews between The Direct and the Cobra Kai cast and filmmakers at Paleyfest can be viewed here:

