Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto teased potentially wanting to make a Shadow Strays 2 movie following the success of his first film.

No official word on a potential sequel to Tjahjanto's The Shadow Strays has been made public, but viewers seem to be eating up his action-packed crime thriller.

Now streaming on Netflix, this film tells the story of a 17-year-old female assassin who is disavowed when a mission goes wrong involving a 13-year-old boy.

Shadow Strays Filmmaker Teases Sequel

The Shadow Strays

In a recent interview with Team JVS, The Shadow Strays director Timo Tjahjanto shared a hopeful update about the idea of doing a sequel.

On the prospect of working on The Shadow Strays 2, Tjahjanto went into all the ways he can see the world of his first film expanding, positing that "hopefully, the interest is big enough" because he is "very keen to make a sequel:"

"We learn so little about who these Shadows are. We learn so little about the background of the organization. Like, what drives them? And we kind of teased that a little bit in the [first film’s] ending. So, hopefully, the interest is big enough. I am very keen to make a sequel to this film."

This is the first mention of a potential Shadow Strays 2 from anyone involved in the project, and, while not an official confirmation, should perk up the ears of fans looking for more of the Netflix action franchise.

Netflix, itself has yet to comment on any sort of sequel plans for The Shadow Strays, but that is not to say it will never come.

How Likely Is The Shadow Strays 2?

As is the case with most of these straight-to-streaming releases, whether or not a sequel is greenlit will ultimately come down to how the first film is received.

And, in that department, The Shadow Strays seems to be making a pretty good case for itself.

The film, which was released on Netflix globally on Thursday, October 17, has seen a strong debut. It has quickly climbed the streaming charts, knocking off other Netflix action hits like the recently released Rebel Ridge (read more about Rebel Ridge here) in several territories.

The Shadow Strays has even gone as far as to claim the top spot on Netflix's regional Top 10 Movies charts in several territories like Greece, Germany, Columbia, and Romania, staying atop those charts for more than one day between the 18th and the 20th.

As of October 20, the movie has only just started to chart in the United States, sitting in the number seven spot as of writing.

Critically the movie is doing quite solid as well. The Shadow Strays sits at a stellar 86% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better 92% audience score on the same platform.

If this positive momentum were to keep up, it seems highly likely that a sequel to Tjahjanto's international epic will be greenlit by the platform, with The Shadow Strays joining the likes of Chris Hemsworth's Extraction, which is set to debut its third movie sometime soon, as in Netflix's stable of tentpole action franchises.

The Shadow Strays is now streaming on Netflix.