Rebel Ridge Plot Explained: The True Meaning of the Movie

Rebel Ridge takes the audience on a tense ride into the world of police corruption, but does hero Terry Richmond get justice in the end?

Netflix's new 2024 thriller is directed by Jeremy Saulnier, best known for his work on True Detective and Hold the Dark.

While Rebel Ridge is not based on a true story, the film is grounded in the truth of things that could happen and explores how everyday people react to corrupt systems.

What Happens in Netflix's Rebel Ridge

Rebel Ridge features upcoming Mufasa star Aaron Pierre as former Marine Terry Richmond, who has the bail money for his detained cousin, Mike, seized by local authorities.

After challenging and investigating the nature of this unjust act, Terry soon learns that the local police force has a habit of seizing the money of detained suspects without justification, something made possible by a legal loophole known as civil asset forfeiture.

With the help of court assistant Summer (AnnaSophia Robb), Terry attempts to bring justice to the local police force in his town and end a web of corruption. But are they successful?

Mike's Fate

The incident that kicks off the proceedings of Rebel Ridge is Terry's desperation to free his cousin Mike from prison. This is because Mike was once a witness in a murder trial, meaning that his transfer into prison would put a death mark on him.

Tragically, this is exactly what happens to Mike, who is targeted and fatally wounded after he is moved into a state prison.

Following the death of his cousin, Terry becomes more determined to put a stop to the corruption within the police force.

Who Is Summer's Informant?

Throughout the plot of Rebel Ridge, it's revealed that an informant within the police force has been leaking information to Summer.

Summer and Terry soon learn that police Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) has been using the money seized via civil asset forfeiture to fund his police department. It's also unveiled that Chief Burnne was somewhat forced to do this after he was named in a wrongful death suit and was given a year by the judge to clean up his department—an almost impossible task following budget cuts.

To expose the Chief's corruption, Summer and Terry desperately attempt to break into the town hall to steal an SD card with the dashcam footage of Mike's arrest, hoping this scandal will help draw attention to the situation in Rebel Ridge.

However, Summer is captured, and Terry makes a deal with the police to return the evidence in exchange for her life. But Terry is blindsided after he mistakes Officer Jessica Sims (Zsane Jhe) as being Summer's informant. She is working with Chief Burnne and quickly destroys the SD card and prepares to shoot Terry.

Luckily, Summer's true informant reveals himself to be Officer Marston (David Denman), who takes a bullet to the leg but helps Terry escape successfully.

Does Terry Get Justice?

In a final action sequence, Marston tells Terry to activate the dashcam footage, which would have recorded the events of the minutes prior. This gives evidence of Burnne and his corrupt officers destroying evidence and shooting Marston.

Terry, Summer, and Marston escape in a police car, with Burnne and Sims in pursuit. However, at the last moment, Sims has a change of heart and rams Burnne off the road.

Terry gets Summer and Marston to the hospital and secures the dashcam footage. The film ends with Terry sitting on a bench with evidence in hand and closing his eyes, finally finding peace.

When the credits roll, it's unclear whether Terry's evidence causes the downfall of Burnne and his corrupt schemes.

Even the director has played coy on what the ending of Rebel Ridge means. Saulnier cryptically told Tudum it was "out of my hands:"

"As far as what an audience might take away from it all, that’s thankfully out of my hands now. But I’m fully at peace knowing I gave it everything I got."

While one can hope that justice is served in Rebel Ridge, that conclusion is up to the audience to decide for themselves.

Rebel Ridge is streaming on Netflix.