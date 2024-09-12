Netflix's Rebel Ridge introduced an interesting acronym called MCMAP that has strong ties to Aaron Pierre's protagonist.

The new action thriller focuses on Terry Richmond (Pierre), an ex-marine looking to stay out of trouble. His world drastically changes after corrupt cops from Shelby Springs prevent him from posting bail for his cousin, Mike.

As he becomes entangled in the corrupt system of the local town, he utilizes his past to break free, and the MCMAP acronym serves as an important tool in driving the narrative forward.

MCMAP's True Meaning & Importance in Rebel Ridge Explained

Aaron Pierre

Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) orders his officers to learn more about Terry Richmond, whom he sees as a notable threat to their corrupt operations.

Terry's file then comes in, revealing that his primary specialty is an MCMAP Instructor.

Officer Steve Lann (Emory Cohen) then points out that Terry was never deployed overseas, making Burnne think he has no combat experience.

Burnne steps out to confront him, but Officer Jessica Sims (Zsané Jhé) soon learns that MCMAP stands for Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, where Terry taught Jiu-Jitsu to the 6th Marine Regiment.

The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program is a combat system developed by the United States Marine Corps in 2001 that trains Marines in various combat techniques, such as unarmed combat, edged weapons, weapons of opportunity, rifle, and bayonet techniques.

Armed by the "One Mind, Any Weapon" mantra, MCMAP is designed to develop the Marines' mental and physical strength to increase combat efficiency.

Speaking with Tudum, Aaron Pierre reflected on Terry's approach to solving conflicts by using his MCMAP experience:

"Terry’s objective, should he find himself in a situation, which has progressed to the level of physicality and/or violence, is to bring that situation to a conclusion in a way that nobody is irreparably harmed."

Throughout the plot of Rebel Ridge, Terry showcases the expertise brought about by his tenure as an MCMAP instructor, using non-lethal methods to subdue the corrupt cops of Shelby Springs.

Terry's history as part of the MCMAP program holds immense significance in the movie.

Although he has a wealth of experience and knowledge driven by the program, Rebel Ridge shows he did not go to great lengths to misuse it.

Instead, he uses it as his superpower to correct the injustice and save the innocent people of Shelby Springs from an abusive and corrupt system.

Rebel Ridge is streaming on Netflix.