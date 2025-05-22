Tyler Perry’s STRAW, starring Taraji P. Henson and Sherri Shepherd, is set to be released on June 6, 2025, and fans are eager to see Taraji in another thrilling Tyler Perry movie. Fans may recall that Tyler Perry entered into a creative partnership with Netflix in October 2023. Since then, he has created some of the most thrilling movies and series on the platform, including Six Triple Eight and Mea Culpa.

Tyler Perry’s new Netflix Movie follows single mother Janiyah Wiltkinson, who is pushed to her limits and forced to rob a bank to survive a bad day and provide for her sick child. On the surface, there’s plenty of action and entertainment. However, on a deeper level, the movie aims to spark conversations about helplessness and the importance (or absence) of community.

Tyler Perry’s Movies: Loved for Representation, Questioned for Quality

Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

Tyler Perry is a powerhouse when it comes to Black entertainment. While the actor and producer are often commended for telling Black stories and giving a platform to Black actors, he is still no stranger to harsh criticism. Fans are sometimes less than satisfied, and despite the beautiful story and casting, the result is not always as positive or impactful as expected.

In 2023, following the abysmal 0% score on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer after the release of Tyler Perry's Divorce in Black, actress and comedian Loni Love took to her X page with a message for Tyler Perry: "I wish he (Tyler Perry) would hire Black writers and directors that have experience."

"I love that Tyler is paying Black actors now I wish he would hire Black writers and directors that have experience to help him with his movies… He could improve the movies & make them award worthy if he would stop trying to save money by doing the writing and directing himself."

Although the critics and bad reviews seem to have little impact on Tyler Perry's MO, the question with his movies isn’t whether they can pull crowds or start conversations. It is: Do viewers come out happy with the delivery, the acting, or the script?

What To Expect From Tyler Perry's STRAW — And Why It’s Poised To Be a Hit

Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

Tyler Perry's latest Netflix movie, STRAW, might just be the answer to the fan questions. It seems to check some of the most relevant boxes of a good production: talented actors and a relatable storyline (read about every main actor and character in Tyler Perry's Duplicity).

A Relatable Storyline

Tyler Perry's STRAW not only resonates at the level of a series of unfortunate events but also with single mothers who have little to no support, and even with the average person living anywhere in the world who may struggle to make ends meet.

On the story being relatable: While on The Sherri Shepherd Show, Taraji P. Henson and Sherri Shepherd—who are not only members of the cast of Tyler Perry’s STRAW but also single mothers—reminisced on their time on set and bonded over parts of the story they could relate to.

According to Taraji, when asked what kept her from reaching her last straw while raising her son, she said, "Janiyah [who she plays on STRAW] had no one, but I had a network around me:"

"I had a network around me. I had my family, my mother, and my sister circle around me."

The Impressive Tyler Perry's STRAW Cast

Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

One of the major green flags of STRAW is its impressive lineup, featuring OGs like the star of the movie, Taraji P. Henson, who took on the iconic role of Melinda Moore Gayle in Acrimony. Other standout names include Teyana Taylor and Sherri Shepherd, who have also featured in Tyler Perry’s previous projects like Madea’s Big Happy Family and Madea Goes to Jail.

Octavia Spencer, who stars alongside Taraji P. Henson (as they did in Hidden Figures), also joins the cast. So far, the award-winning lineup is an excellent move by Tyler Perry, and there are definitely points for casting here.

Fan Anticipation

Sometimes, all a movie needs to succeed is anticipation and suspense; for STRAW, the reception has been positive. From the lineup of cast members mentioned above, fans are eager to see actors like Taraji P. Henson in her usual element—a healthy mix of vulnerability and toughness, just like in Empire—and others like Teyana Taylor taking on the role of a cop.

Even former First Lady Michelle Obama, while speaking with Taraji P. Henson on The IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson Podcast, said, "The trailer brought me to tears:"

" And then to see the trailer of Straw, which is the story of Black women at the edge of Everything and just the trailer alone, as Craig said, has- brings you to tears."

Check out where Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black currently stands with Season 2!