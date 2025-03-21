Tyler Perry's Duplicity is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, telling the tale of Kat Graham's Marley, a big-city lawyer who gets more than she bargained for when looking into the death of a close friend.

Tyler Perry's Duplicity Movie Cast & Character Guide

Kat Graham - Marley

Amazon Prime Video

Kat Graham leads Duplicity as Marley Wells, a big-city lawyer whose close friend, Rodney, is shot down in the streets by a police officer. Being the keeper of the justice she is, Marley begins looking into Rodney's death, discovering someone was pulling the strings behind his killing the whole time.

Graham is probably best known for her time as Bonnie on The Vampire Diaries, but also has credits on the Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me and How It Ends.

Meagan Tandy - Fela

Amazon Prime Video

Megan Tandy's Fela is one of the people Marley sets off on her quest to bring Rodney's killer to justice for. Fela is Rodney's wife and Marley's best friend; however, she may be hiding a devastating secret.

Tandy can also be seen in Piranha 3DD, Unstoppable, and The CW's Batwoman.

Tyler Lepley - Tony

Amazon Prime Video

Helping Marley on her quest for justice is her former police officer boyfriend Tony (played by Tyler Lepley). Tony turned in his badge years ago and is now working as a private investigator, helping solve crimes outside of the system.

Lepley's previous credits include Harlem, Baggage Claim, and The Haves and Have Nots.

RonReaco Lee - Kevin

Amazon Prime Video

Ronreaco Lee plays Kevin in the streaming thriller, a veteran cop who is put on the case, looking into Rodney's tragic death. He also has taken another young police officer, Caleb, under his wing.

Lee may be familiar to fans of Mea Culpa, Guess Who, and The Shield.

Joshua Adeyeye - Rodney

Amazon Prime Video

Joshua Adeyeye takes on the role of Rodney, the ill-fated Black man whose death is what kicks off the crux of the Duplicity story. After he, a presumably innocent man, is shot down in the streets, his friends and family do everything they can to uncover the secrets behind his killing (of which there are plenty).

Adeyeye is a member of the Tyler Perry content family, also appearing in Perry-produced products like The Oval and Ruthless.

Jimi Stanton - Caleb

Amazon Prime Video

Jimi Stanton plays Caleb in Duplicity, a young cop helping his new mentor Kevin into the death of Joshua Adeyeye's Rodney.

Stanton last appeared in a 2024 episode of FBI: Most Wanted, but also has credits on other titles like Your Honor, Greyhound, and Netflix's The Punisher.

Shannon LaNier - Shannon

Amazon Prime Video

Shannon LaNier's Shannon is a new anchor seen throughout the film who works with Meagan Tandy's Fela.

LaNier previously worked as a real-life news anchor in Houston, Texas. He has previously acted in Survivor's Remorse and God's Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness.

Kearia Schroeder - Jennifer Schroeder

Amazon Prime Video

Kearia Schroeder's Jennifer Schroeder is another member of the news presenting team at the TV station where Fela works.

Schroeder is best known for her work in Dance For Me, Dear Frank, and Running Out of Time.

Nick Barrotta - Sam

Amazon Prime Video

Nick Barrotta takes on the role of Sam, another member at the news station where Fela works. He spends his days as a producer at the station, making sure every segment is as good as it could be.

Barrotta's other credits include The Oval and Divorce Court.

Betty Mitchell - Deloris

Amazon Prime Video

Betty Mitchell plays the unsuspecting elderly neighbor, Deloris in the film, being warned of a Black man walking through her property and prompts the shooting of Rodney.

Duplicity marks Mitchell's major acting debut.

Angela Halili - Anna Lewis

Amazon Prime Video

Angela Halili's Anna Lewis is key to the major twist in Duplicity being a young woman who Rodney was secretly seeing behind Fela's back. She also happens to be Kevin's ex as well.

Halili has worked in TV and film for more than 10 years, appearing in American Horror Stories, The Space Between, and Sophia.

Kim Steele - Ina

Amazon Prime Video

Kim Steele plays Ina, the city attorney who becomes a burr in Marley's saddle as she begins to look into Rodney's death.

Steele's only other major credit is in the 2020 movie Marry Harry.

Marcia Harvey - Dion

Amazon Prime Video

Dion (brought to life by Marcia Harvey) is an assistant at the news station, making sure Marley's schedule is kept in tip-top shape.

Harvey has also starred in The Resident, First Wives Club, and The Game.

Tyler Perry's Duplicity, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stars a stacked cast, telling a gripping tale pulled right from the headlines.

After her best friend, an innocent black man, is murdered by a local police officer, Marley begins looking into his death, realizing there may have been more behind the killing than she initially thought.