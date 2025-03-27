Bosch: Legacy Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, as this stacked cast brings the hit crime thriller series to a close.

After two successful seasons bringing to life author Michael Connelly's world of Harry Bosch, the Prime Video streaming series will end with Season 3, wrapping up the story of its titular private investigator.

Season 3 sees Bosch back on the trail of another case, this time teaming up with his long-time enemy, Honey Chandler.

Every Main Character & Actor in Bosch: Legacy Season 3

Titus Welliver - Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch

Amazon Prime Video

Titus Welliver once again brings to life Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch, the main character of Michael Connelly's beloved Bosch crime novels. Harry is a retired LAPD officer working as a freelance private investigator, who, in Season 3, will have to pair up with his worst enemy—the prolific defense lawyer Honey "Money" Chandler.

Outside of his work on Bosch: Legacy, Welliver's other work includes The Town, Agro, and Titans (where he played an iconic DC villain).

Mimi Rogers - Honey "Money" Chandler

Amazon Prime Video

Despite being at odds with Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch many times over the last two seasons, Mimi Rogers' Honey "Money" Chandler will have to join forces with the private investigator in Season 3, as she runs for District Attorney of LA.

Rogers is best known for appearing in Ginger Snaps, Lost in Space, and Big Nothing.

Madison Lintz - Madeline "Maddie" Bosch

Amazon Prime Video

Madison Lintz returns as Madeline "Maddie" Bosch, Harry's daughter who has followed her father's footsteps and joins the LAPD. Last season saw Maddie go through the traumatic experience of being kidnapped and saved by her father, something that will likely reverberate throughout Season 3.

Lintz can also be seen in The Walking Dead, Parental Guidance, and After.

Stephen Chang - Maurice "Mo" Bassi

Amazon Prime Video

Behind every great hero is a man in the chair, and Stephen Chang's Maurice "Mo" Bassi is that for Harry Bosch. Mo is Harry's jazz-loving tech expert, providing valuable insight on many of the show's ongoing cases.

Chang may be familiar to fans for his work in Unstable, The Last of Us Part II, and Artificial.

Denise G. Sanchez - Officer Reyna Vasquez

Amazon Prime Video

After first being introduced in Season 1 as a small side character, Officer Reyna Vasquez (played by Denise G. Sanchez) became a key character in the rest of the series. She is the officer training Maddie at the LAPD and is now a mentor to the young cop.

Sanchez is best known for The Good Place, Mayan M.C., and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Andrea Cortés - Victoria Hernandez

Amazon Prime Video

Andrea Cortés brings to life Victoria Hernandez, a new character arriving in Season 3 of the hit Amazon Prime series. Victoria is a criminal working the streets of Los Angeles, dodging the police at every chance she gets.

Cortés' resume includes credits on Mayan M.C., The Company You Keep, and On My Block.

Tommy Martinez - Albert Torres

Amazon Prime Video

Tommy Martinez plays Albert Torres, another Angeleno criminal working with Andrea Cortés' Victoria Hernandez.

Before appearing on Bosch, Martinez played roles in The CW's Riverdale, Amazon Prime Video's Hunters, and ABC's Not Dead Yet.

Orla Brady - Siobhan Murphy

Amazon Prime Video

Irish actor Orla Brady plays Siobhan Murphy, a new character making her series debut in Season 3. Early on in the season, she arrives at Harry Bosch's door, looking for a PI, as her family is missing.

Brady can also be seen in Star Trek: Picard, The Foreigner, and Fringe.

Michael Reilly Burke - Finbar McShane

Amazon Prime Video

Finbar McShane (played by Michael Reilly Burke) is a character in the Bosch books who will appear for the first time in the streaming series, popping up as a suspect in the disappearance of Siobhan Murphy's family.

Burke has over 100 credits, including on 9-1-1: Lone Star (why did that series get canceled?), Mars Attacks!, and Ted Bundy.

Dale Dickey - Sheila Walsh

Amazon Prime Video

Dale Dickey plays Sheila Walsh, a woman who discovers a criminal plot and wants a cut.

Dickey previously appeared in Hell or High Water, Iron Man 3, and Winter's Bone.

Scott Klace - Sgt. John Mankiewicz

Amazon Prime Video

Scott Klace plays the grizzled Sgt. John Mankiewicz in the hit series, a LAPD commanding officer who has worked with Harry Bosch in the past.

Klace is best known for his roles in Striking Distance, The Onion Movie, and The Pursuit of Happyness.

Gregory Scott Cummins - Det. “Crate” Moore

Amazon Prime Video

Gregory Scott Cummins returns as Det. "Crate" Moore, a character he originally played in the mainline Bosch series. Crate is another member of the LAPD who previously worked with Bosch but is best known for being a part of the franchise's "Crate and Barrel" detective duo.

Cummins is a renowned character actor who has worked in Hollywood since the 1980s. His filmography includes Cliffhanger, Last of the Dogman, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Troy Evans - Det. “Barrel” Johnson

Amazon Prime Video

The other half of the "Crate and Barrel" detective duo is Troy Evans' Det. “Barrel” Johnson. Detective Johnson is a LAPD investigator working in Hollywood.

Evans can also be seen in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Demolition Man, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Paul Calderon - Det. Jimmy Robertson

Amazon Prime Video

Paul Calderon reprises his Bosch franchise role of Detective Jimmy Robertson, a retired LAPD cop who previously worked in the Robbery Homicide Division.

Calderon's resume includes credits in King of New York, Pulp Fiction, and Justified: City Primeval (read more about the Justified: City Primeval cast here).

Miles Gaston Villanueva - Det. Perry Lopez

Amazon Prime Video

Miles Gaston Villanueva plays Perry Lopez; he is another LAPD officer partnered with Detective Jimmy Robertson to look into Harry Bosch for his suspected involvement in the death of Kurt Dockweiler.

Villanueva has previously appeared in The Boys (which is awaiting its fifth and final season), Nancy Drew, and The Resident.

Chris Browning - Preston Borders

Amazon Prime Video

Chris Browning again plays Preston Borders in Bosch: Legacy Season 3, a criminal who Bosch put behind bars earlier in his career.

Elsewhere in his career, Browning has taken roles in Bright, Westworld, and The Last Rampage.

Jason Dirden - Det. Morrison

Amazon Prime Video

Jason Dirden plays Detective Morrison, a member of the LAPD who has seen Boasch on various cases previously.

Dirden's filmography includes credits in Greenleaf, Elementary, and The Start of Dreams.

Jamie McShane - Frank

Amazon Prime Video

Jamie McShane brings to life Frank, one of Bosch's former partners who comes into Season 3's story as a figure from the past who has thrown a wrench into Honey Chandler’s district attorney election campaign.

McShane also played Marshal Kent in Paramount+'s 1923 (read more about the 1923 cast here) and appeared in titles like Netflix's Wednesday and Bloodline.