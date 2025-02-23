1923 Season 2 introduces several new cast members to raise the stakes and drama for the Dutton family as Jennifer Carpenter, Augustus Prew, and Janet Montgomery join the ensemble.

The Yellowstone spin-off prequel series follows the Dutton family navigating the fact that the Montana highlands are on the brink of war during the winter season.

Jacob and Cara Dutton are expected to do whatever they can to keep their ranch amid the threat of politicians and businessmen trying to make a stake in their land.

1923 Season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on February 23.

1923 Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Harrison Ford - Jacob Dutton

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford returns to bring Jacob Dutton to life in 1923 Season 2.

As the patriarch of the Dutton family in the early 1900s, Jacob serves as the one who spearheaded into creating the Yellowstone ranch that fans end up seeing in the present day timeline of Yellowstone.

While conflict and various enemies are set to arrive to claim the family's ranch, Season 2 sees Jacob leaving Yellowstone temporarily to bring Spencer back home, leaving his wife behind to defend their home for the meantime.

The fact that he has a target on his back is expected to make things difficult for Jacob, but his resiliency and determination makes him an even more dangerous man for his rivals.

Ford recently appeared as Thunderbolt Ross (aka Red Hulk) in Captain America: Brave New World.

The veteran actor is also known for his roles in Shrinking, the Stars Wars movies, and the Indiana Jones films.

Helen Mirren -Cara Dutton

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren reprises her role as Cara Dutton, the matriarch of the Duttons in the early 1900s who is part of the expansive Dutton family tree.

In 1923 Season 2, Cara is primed to do whatever it takes to defend their ranch from villainous figures like Donald Whitfield and Banner Creighton.

As Jacob leaves to bring Spencer home, Cara is left all alone in the ranch as enemies loom.

While Cara is known as a tough woman ready to withstand any challenges, it may be too much for her to defend the ranch by herself, considering that Whitfield is preparing an army to take what he deems as his.

Mirren previously starred in Fast X, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Duke.

Brandon Sklenar - Spencer Dutton

Brandon Sklenar

Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton, the youngest son of James and Margaret Dutton (the two lead characters of 1883). He is a World War I veteran who is married to Alexandra.

Spencer is set to go on a journey of his own as he makes his way to Montana to help Jacob and Cara defend their ranch from those seeking to claim it.

Given Jacob's mission to find Spencer, the two could inevitably cross paths with one another before returning to Montana in the nick of time to help Cara with defending their ranch.

Sklenar can be seen in Westworld, Walker: Independence, and It Ends with Us.

Julia Schlaepfer - Alexandra Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer

Julia Schlaepfer is back as Alexandra Dutton, Spencer's wife who is trying to find her way back to Montana.

In Season 1, Alexandra was introduced as the Countess of Sussex, and her life changed when she fell in love with Spencer.

After her ex-husband, Arthur, caused some trouble on the ship they are boarding to London, Alexandra and Spencer got separated, leading the pair to promise each other that they will soon reunite in Montana.

Schlaepfer's notable credits include The Politician, American Horror Stories, and Instinct.

Darren Mann - Jack Dutton

Darren Mann

Jack Dutton (played by Darren Mann) is the only son of John Dutton Sr. and Emma Dutton.

He is a charismatic young rancher who is trying to make ends meet for him and his wife, Elizabeth.

Mann also starred in Animal Kingdom, Fortunate Son, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Michelle Randolph - Elizabeth Strafford

Michelle Randolph

Michelle Randolph's Elizabeth Strafford is one of the prominent characters in 1923 Season 2.

As the wife of Jack Dutton, Elizabeth couldn't wait to see her future child after Season 1 revealed that she is pregnant.

However, things take a turn after she suffered from a miscarriage in the Season 1 finale, leaving her devastated. 1923 Season 2 is expected to showcase her grief over the matter.

Randolph recently appeared in another well-acclaimed series from Taylor Sheridan: Landman.

The actress also has credits in The Resort, 5 Years Apart, and House of the Witch.

Timothy Dalton - Donald Whitfield

Timothy Dalton

Serving as the big bad of 1923 Season 2 is Timothy Dalton's Donald Whitfield.

A major storyline in 1923 Season 2 sees Donald Whitfield doing whatever he can to claim the Dutton ranch. At one point, he even mentions in the trailer that he would start an army to get rid of the Duttons.

Whitfield even paid the property taxes of the Dutton ranch, meaning that Jacob and Cara need to repay him or else he could take their land.

Doom Patrol fans may recognize Dalton for his role as Niles Caulder in the series.

The actor's other major credits include The Crown, Penny Dreadful, and James Bond movies.

Aminah Nieves - Teonna Rainwater

Aminah Nieves

Aminah Nieves is back as Teonna Rainwater, a known wanderer who escaped the brutal environment of the Roman Catholic boarding school at the end of Season 1.

Nieves is known for her roles in V/H/S/99, Dogwood, and Blueberry.

Brian Geraghty - Zane Davis

Brian Geraghty

Zane Davis (played by Brian Geraghty) is a ranchman of the Dutton family.

At the start of Season 2, Zane might be in deep trouble since he is on the run from the police.

Geraghty has over 60 credits, with roles in The Luckiest Man in America, Red Right Hand, and Flight.

Jerome Flynn - Banner Creighton

Jerome Flynn

As a sheep farmer, Banner Creighton is one of the rivals of Jacob Dutton who seeks revenge against him after being arrested for attempted murder in Season 1. The character is played on-screen by Jerome Flynn.

After he is freed by the judge since there is no evidence connecting him to the crime, Creighton has a bone to pick with Jacob in Season 2.

Flynn's most recognizable roles include playing Bronn in Game of Thrones, Bennet Drake in Ripper Street, and Pig Man in The Change.

Sebastian Roché - Father Renaud

Sebastian Roché

Sebastian Roché stars as Father Renaud, a ruthless priest who punishes unruly boarders and students in his boarding school.

Roché previously appeared in Queen of Tears, The Man in the High Castle, and The Young Pope.

Isabel May - Elsa Dutton (narrator)

Isabel May

Isabel May reprises her role as Elsa Dutton from 1883, serving as the narrator of the events of 1923.

May was previously part of the cast of Masters of the Air, Alexa & Katie, and Young Sheldon.

The actress is also set to appear as one of the new cast members of Scream 7.

Andy Dispensa - Luca

Andy Dispensa

Andy Dispensa appears as Luca, the tugboat captain of Spencer and Alexandra's ship in Season 1.

Dispensa has credits in The Chosen, NCIS: Hawaii, and Messy.

Jennifer Carpenter - Mamie Fossett

Jennifer Carpenter

Jennifer Carpenter joins the cast of 1923 Season 2 as Mamie Fossett, a U.S. Deputy Marshall who serves warrants in the brand-new episodes.

Carpenter is best known for playing Emily Rose in The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Debra Morgan in Dexter.

Janet Montgomery - Hillary

Janet Montgomery

Another newcomer in the world of 1932 is Janet Montgomery as Hillary.

Hillary is described as a woman seeking for justice in the new episodes.

Montgomery can be seen in Black Swan, Quantum Leap, and New Amsterdam.

Robert Patrick - Sheriff McDowell

Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick appears as Sheriff McDowell of Gallatin County. He is one of the longtime friends of the Dutton family.

Patrick has over 170 credits, with roles in The Night Agent, Reacher Season 2, and Peacemaker.

Jamie McShane - Marshall Kent

Jamie McShane

Jamie McShane stars as Marshall Kent, one of the marshalls tasked to search for Teonna Rainwater after she escaped from her boarding school.

McShane's notable credits include A Great Divide, Wednesday, and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Ross Crain - Marshall Thomas

Ross Crain

Ross Crain plays Marshall Thomas, another one of the marshalls helping Father Renaud to look for Teonna Rainwater after she escaped.

Crain has credits in The Walking Dead, Future Man, and The Resident.

Jeremy Gauna - Pete Penty Clouds

Jeremy Gauna

Jeremy Gauna portrays Pete Penty Clouds, the son of Hank Penty Clouds who is now helping Teonna Rainwater in her journey.

Gauna replaces the late Cole Brings Plenty who died in April 2024.

Gauna also starred in American Primeval, The Last Son, and Queen of the South.

New episodes of 1923 Season 2 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+ at midnight PT (read more about its official release schedule here).