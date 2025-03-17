1923 Season 2 Episode 4 Cast & Guest Stars Guide (Pictures)

1923 Season 2, Episode 4 has one guest star who fans assume to be Man of Steel and Knives Out actor Michael Shannon, but is it really him? The episode's stacked guest list has the answer.

The new episode of Taylor Sheridan's Western drama dives deep into the origins of the "train station," a location heavily featured in the modern-day Yellowstone series where the Duttons dump dead bodies of their enemies.

1923 Season 2, Episode 4 premiered on Paramount+ on March 16.

1923 Season 2 Episode 4 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Michael Spears - Runs His Horse

Michael Spears

Michael Spears (who is part of the main cast of 1923 Season 2) returns to make a prominent appearance as Runs His Horse, Teonna Rainwaters' father who appears in 1923 Season 2, Episode 4 to help the cowboys he met in the previous episode to drive their herd across the river.

Fans may recognize Spears for his roles in Into the West, You Can't Run Forever, and Reservation Dogs.

Jeremy Gauna - Pete Plenty Clouds

Jeremy Gauna

Jeremy Gauna returns as Pete Plenty Clouds, Teonna Rainwater's companion (and lover?) in 1923 Season 2.

Pete joins Teonna and her father, Runs His Horse, in their journey to evade Father Renaud and his forces who are looking to capture the poor girl.

Gauna also starred in American Primeval (read more about the true meaning of the show's title), The Last Son, and Queen of the South.

Joy Osmanski - Alice Davis

Joy Osmanski

Joy Osmanski guest stars as Alice Davis, Zane's wife who gives him support amid his looming operation where the doctor needs to drill a hole in his head.

She returns after making a brief appearance in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2.

Osmanski can be seen in Stargirl, Santa Clarita Diet, and Duncanville.

James Healy Jr. - Sheriff Hastings

James Healy Jr.

James Healy Jr. appears as Sheriff Hastings, a shady new officer who convinces Spencer to join them in an undercover operation to root out "bootleggers" in the society.

It turns out that he is aware that Spencer was initially in cahoots with his fallen friend, Luca, who died in 1923 Season 2, Episode 3 (learn more about what happened here).

Healy Jr. played significant roles in Reagan, Billions, and Hold Your Breath.

Madison Elise Rogers - Lindy

Madison Elise Rogers

Madison Elise Rogers plays Lindy, a prostitute whom Donald Whitfield hired in 1923 Season 2.

Rogers' other notable roles include playing characters in Closer to God and Still Single.

Cailyn Rice - Christy

Cailyn Rice

Cailyn Rice joins the cast of 1923 Season 2, Episode 4 as Christy, a dead woman who appears to have been sexually abused by Donald Whitfield.

1923 is Rice's most prominent credit to date.

Hayley McFarland - Mary

Hayley McFarland

Hayley McFarland plays Mary, Alexandra's roommate on the train.

McFarland can be seen in The Conjuring, The Rookie, and The John Gentle Show.

Sarah Randall Hunt - Ellie Creighton

Sarah Randall Hunt

Ellie Creighton (played by Sarah Randall Hunt) is Banner's wife who confides with her about his thoughts on working for a shady guy like Donald Whitfield.

Hunt is best known for appearing in Unfinished Business, Black-ish, and Chronic.

Mark Daneri - Dr. Steven Miller

Mark Daneri

Mark Daneri returns as Dr. Steven Miller, the Duttons' trusted doctor who conducts Zane's operation involving drilling his head to remove the blood clot.

He also informs Cara Dutton about Elizabeth's confirmed pregnancy.

Daneri also starred in American Crime, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Magic City.

IMDb: Mark Daneri

Henry Emde - Matthew Davis

Henry Emde portrays Matthew Davis. He is Zane and Alice's eldest son.

1923 is Emde's major on-screen credit.

Remy Holt - Madelyne Davis

Madelyne Davis (played by Remy Holt) is Zane and Alice's daughter.

Holt's other major acting credit is appearing as June in all 10 episodes of Beef.

Micah Fitzgerald - Isaac

Micah Fitzgerald

While 1923 and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has already proven that he can bring in major stars to cameo in his projects, it has been confirmed that Michael Shannon isn't in the new episode.

Micah Fitzgerald plays the tax collector named Isaac whom fans assumed to be Michael Shannon in 1923 Season 2, Episode 4.

He encounters Spencer on the train and the pair duke it out in a brutal clash.

Fitzgerald can be seen in Westworld, The Stolen Valley, and The Call of the Wild.

Ryan Betroche - Cowboy (Fair Grounds)

Ryan Betroche

Ryan Betroche plays the cowboy in the Fair Grounds who interacted with Teonna Rainwater and Pete Plenty Clouds.

Betroche also appeared in Euphoria, Love, Victor, and Hello Alice Bloom.

Natalie Grace - Hildy

Natalie Grace

Natalie Grace is part of the cast as Hildy, one of the shady individuals who tries to ambush Spencer on the train.

1923 is Grace's most prominent acting credit to date. The actress also starred in Raymar, Sound to Sea, and Delirium.

IMDb: Natalie Grace

David Stokey - Sam Lewis

David Stokey

David Stokey appears as Sam Lewis, one of the business partners of Donald Whitfield looking to invest in the new project that he's planning for the Yellowstone ranch.

Stokey has credits in The Leftovers, Prison Break, and Friday Night Lights.

Lance Allen Kramer - Conductor (Alex’s Train)

Lance Allen Kramer

Lance Allen Kramer plays the conductor who helps Alexandra get inside the train before it is too late.

Kramer previously appeared in The Senior, The Food That Built America, and The Great Food Truck Race.

Jenny Frame - Woman in Restroom

Jenny Frame

Jenny Frame plays the woman in the restroom who tells Alexandra about the time after she was robbed by an unknown individual.

Frame has credits in The Wedding Game, The Actor, and Austin High.

Marie Wetherell - Tarred & Feathered Woman

Marie Wetherell

Marie Wetherell plays the tarred and feathered woman whom Spencer helps while in Fort Worth.

Wetherell's notable credits include Mosaic, Ghost Party, and The Passenger.

Rob Franco - Man (Loading Dock)

Rob Franco

Rob Franco plays the man in the loading dock who meets Spencer in his brief undercover operation.

Franco has credits in Stranger Things, We Can Be Heroes, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

C. Thomas Howell - Anders

C. Thomas Howell

C. Thomas Howell joins the cast of 1923 Season 2, Episode 4 as Anders, the lead cowboy who helps Runs His Horse get settled after guiding cattle across the river.

Howell has over 200 credits, with roles in The Outsiders, The Hitcher, and Gettysburg.

Here are the main actors who appeared in 1923 Season 2, Episode 4:

Harrison Ford - Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren - Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar - Spencer Dutton

Darren Mann - Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph - Elizabeth Strafford

Sebastian Roche - Father Renaud

Jamie McShane - Marshal Kent

Brian Geraghty - Zane Davis

Timothy Dalton - Donald Whitfield

Jerome Flynn - Banner Creighton

Julia Schlaepfer - Alexandra Dutton

Joy Osmanski - Alice Davis

Jennifer Carpenter - US Marshal Mamie Fossett

Here are the minor actors who appeared in 1923 Season 2, Episode 4:

Daniel Norton - Whitfield’s Butler

Tom Chamberlain - Armridge

Charlie Ferguson - Cook

Craig Nigh - Turner

Jordan O’Neal - Porter (NYC/Green Hat)

Toby Bornhauser - Deputy (Ft Worth)

Luke Marinkovich - Alabaster Man

New episodes of 1923 Season 2 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+ at midnight PT (read more about its official release schedule here).