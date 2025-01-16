American Primeval: What 'Primeval' Means for Netflix Show

American Primeval's title holds a whole lot of deeper meaning for fans who go looking.

The hit new Netflix show opens up the history books, depicting a period of the American story that is oft-forgotten, the Utah War of 1857.

The series centers on the conflict around and following the deadly Mountain Meadow Massacre and the real people at least tangentially involved, including the president of the Mormon Church at the time Brigham Young.

What Does American Primeval's Title Actually Mean?

Netflix

Since its debut, fans have been puzzled over what American Primeval's 'Primeval' title means in relation to the show.

The Netflix mini-series takes place in the American heartland, making the 'American' branding instantly obvious, but the 'Primeval' part brings up some more questions.

'Primeval' has various definitions, often used to describe a time of the first age or ancient times. To put it in exact terms, the Oxford Dictionary defines 'Primeval' as:

"From the earliest period of the history of the world, very ancient."

This could be a reference to the story taking place in pre-20th century America evoking this almost early human-esque level of savagery put to screen in the show's central massacre. But that might be a bit of a stretch.

America is a lot older than the events of the Utah War. If the series was instead about the Revolutionary War or Christopher Columbus discovering the continent, then this particular 'Primeval' definition would maybe make sense.

The word can also though be used to describe an emotion or desire to be strongly instinctive. This could potentially tie into the strong themes of humanity's instinctual capability for violence present in the show.

Given just how prevalent the themes of humanity's capacity to hurt each other are in the series, heavily trying to get across this feeling of, "We are still capable of this," it would make sense if this was the interpretation the creators were going for.

Others, however, have speculated that the title does not hold any deeper meaning at all. Instead, some think the 'Primeval' title was selected simply because it sounded cool. The Independent's review of the show suggested as such, saying Netflix may have signed off on the title for series because of its punch nature.

While it may sound silly, sometimes that is the case. Sometimes, the punchiest title wins at the end of the day.

American Primeval is now streaming on Netflix, and, in its early run, it has already ruffled some feathers among the Mormon community.