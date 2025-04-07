1944 Show Cast: Every Yellowstone Character Now Expected to Appear

1944, as the title suggests, is set 21 years after the events of 1923, meaning that there is a high chance that Yellowstone characters from the Harrison Ford-prequel series will return, such as Spencer Dutton, Zane Davis, and Teonna Rainwater.

As the third prequel entry in the Yellowstone universe, 1944 will continue to chronicle the stories of the Dutton family set in the backdrop of an impending war that took place in the 40s.

While 1944 has no release window yet, 1923's eventful series finale laid the groundwork for some storylines and characters to return.

1944 Cast Prediction: Which Yellowstone Characters Will Appear?

John Dutton II

Paramount Network

1923 Season 2, Episode 7 delivered an impactful ending leading to the birth of John Dutton II (the father of Yellowstone protagonist John Dutton III portrayed on-screen by Kevin Costner).

After his mother, Alexandra Dutton, sacrificed her life so that he could live, it is widely expected that a 21-year-old John Dutton II would be one of the key players in 1944, with his father, Spencer, serving as his guide in the Yellowstone ranch.

Yellowstone already established that John Dutton II lived on and carried the legacy of the famous ranch.

In fact, on the days of his death, an older version of the character played by Dabney Coleman appeared in Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 10, "Sins of the Father," where he told his son never to allow anyone to take the ranch from the Dutton family.

Spencer Dutton

Paramount+

Spencer Dutton is one of the key protagonists in 1923.

After a perilous journey back to Montana, the 1923 series finale saw Spencer reuniting with his pregnant wife, Alexandra, and helping his uncle Jacob save the Dutton ranch from Donald Whitfield's forces.

Despite a victory on his end, Spencer tragically lost his wife after giving birth to his first son, John Dutton II.

In the final moments of the episode, a voiceover revealed that Spencer lived 45 more years after the events of the finale, meaning that his return in 1944 is all but expected.

In an interview with Variety, Brandon Sklenar shared that he would be "interested" in reprising his role as Spencer Dutton in 1944:

"Listen, I know that '1944' is a thing that they are planning on doing here, and maybe we will see Spencer in '1944.' That is something I would be interested in doing."

Spencer's story in 1944 could revolve around him raising John Dutton II, helping defend the Dutton ranch from new enemies, and honoring the legacy of his late wife (read more about Spencer Dutton's family tree here).

The mother of Spencer's second son

While Spencer never remarried after Alexandra's death, 1923's series finale revealed that he had another son with an unnamed widow.

This widow could potentially appear in 1944 as Spencer's love interest, and the spin-off series would chronicle their story and how it would factor into the new longstanding conflict at the Dutton ranch.

Spencer's Unnamed Second Son

Spencer's second unnamed second son to the widow, whom he met years after Alexandra's death, is also set to appear in 1944. He is also John Dutton II's half-brother.

While the identity of Spencer's second son remains a mystery, the fact that he is part of the expansive Dutton family tree suggests that he will be an important figure in the future of the Yellowstone ranch.

Zane Davis

Paramount+

Zane Davis was the trusted foreman of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in 1923.

After exit concerns for Zane in 1923 Season 2 due to his severe brain injury, he managed to survive and help the Duttons fight off some of Donald Whitfield's forces in the series finale.

Given his fierce loyalty and admiration for the Duttons, Zane is also expected to make a comeback in 1944.

Teonna Rainwater

Paramount+

Teonna Rainwater (played by breakout star Aminah Nieves) also had her fair share of ups and downs in 1923 Season 2.

While she managed to seek revenge against Father Renaud by killing him, it is still a tragic end for her since she lost both her father (Runs His Horse) and friend (Pete Plenty Clouds).

1923's series finale ended with Teonna free to continue her journey despite losing everything, meaning that she could also return in some way in 1944.

Elizabeth Dutton

Paramount+

Michelle Randolph's Elizabeth Dutton could also make a potential return in 1944 despite losing her husband, Jack, in the penultimate episode of 1923's final season.

In the finale, Elizabeth decides to move back to Boston and live her life after some encouragement from Cara Dutton.

Given that she still carries the Dutton name, there is a strong chance that her journey could bring her back to the Yellowstone ranch and meet Spencer and John Dutton II.

Elizabeth's child

If Elizabeth Dutton returns in 1944, her child (who also bears the Dutton name) will likely join her on their journey to the Dutton ranch.

Seeing Elizabeth's child bond with John Dutton II (who are both of the same age) could be a welcome sight for longtime Yellowstone fans.

All episodes of 1923 are streaming on Paramount+.