Spencer Dutton's Family Tree & His Sons Explained: What Happened to His Relatives After 1923

In the 1923 Season 2 and series finale, the Dutton family tree unexpectedly grew even larger when one character had more children than expected.

1923 is officially over. The Paramount+ series finale featured everything from a major shootout to the deaths of some of the show's most beloved characters.

Since Yellowstone began in 2018, many have wondered what the entire Dutton family tree looked like. 1883 laid the foundation of that family tree when James Dutton ventured West after the Civil War, and 1923 continued to fill in the gap between then and the modern-day generation of Duttons seen in the flagship show.

Who Are Spencer Dutton's Sons? His 1923 Family Tree Details Explained

One of the biggest questions many fans have had since 1923 Season 2 began was if Alexandra would make it to Montana and if she would give birth to her and Spencer's baby. The 1923 series finale answered that question and more.

In the episode, a pregnant Alexandra Dutton was finally reunited with her husband, Spencer, after the latter saw her as he was on a train. He jumped out and came to her rescue, and it was revealed that she was on death's doorstep with severe frostbite.

Alexandra was taken to the hospital, where she finally gave birth to a premature boy, meaning that Spencer was officially a father.

Unfortunately, though, Alexandra passed away shortly after giving birth, leaving Spencer with no wife and one child.

However, it was then revealed just moments later in a voiceover from Isabel May's Elsa Dutton (Spencer's sister) that Spencer had another child. According to Elsa's words, Spencer didn't remarry, but did find "comfort" in "a widow and made another boy," revealing that Spencer had a second son:

"Spencer never remarried. Took the comfort of a widow and made another boy, refused to marry her. And one day, the widow was gone."

Spencer's ultimate fate was also revealed by Elsa. Her narration also confirmed that Spencer lived on for another 45 years before lying down beside Alexandra's grave and "[closing] his eyes:"

"For Spencer, her memory didn't fade, didn't fray at the edges, and didn't dull. Not one. Alexandra Dutton was born on April Fool's Day, 1901, in Oxfordshire, England. And laid to rest March 29, 1924. When old age robbed him of his memories, he simply closed his eyes and dreamed up new ones. And 45 years later, my young brother joined her."

So, before Spencer died, he surprisingly had two children instead of just one. Those boys will likely be the focal point of 1944, which is yet another Yellowstone spin-off that will add another chapter to the timeline.

What Happened to Spencer Dutton's First Son?

A huge question that nearly everyone has had on their minds since 1923 began was who the show would reveal to be the parents of John Dutton II. John Dutton II, who was Kevin Costner's John Dutton's father, was introduced in Yellowstone, but his parents were deliberately never revealed.

However, 1923 did bring forth that revelation.

When Alexandra gave birth to her and Spencer's baby at the hospital, it was revealed that the baby was John Dutton II. So, Spencer and Alexandra were ultimately revealed to be the grandparents of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

As seen in Yellowstone, John Dutton II eventually took over the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He served as the patriarch of the Dutton family for a long time until he eventually passed away and gave everything to his son, Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

As mentioned, 1944 will likely flesh out John Dutton II's character, and it may even feature the birth of Kevin Costner's John Dutton at the end of the series, just as 1923 ended with the birth of John Dutton II.

What Happened to Spencer Dutton's Second Son?

Even though Spencer's first son was only just born, fans already know quite a bit about the character due to dialogue and flashbacks in Yellowstone (read more about the status of Yellowstone Season 6 here). However, Spencer's second son is entirely a mystery.

1923 intentionally did not reveal any information about Spencer's second son, or the woman he had the baby with. That is likely another plot point that will be explored in 1944.

Elsa's narration didn't even reveal how old Spencer was when he and the widow had Spencer's second son. All that was said was that he had another child, and the woman eventually left.

Yellowstone never mentioned John Dutton's father having a half-brother, and John didn't reveal any information about having an uncle, so it is entirely unclear what happens to Spencer's second son in the Yellowstone story.

However, fans will likely know a lot more once 1944's release gets closer.

1923 is streaming on Paramount+.