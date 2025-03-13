1923 Season 2: Will Alexandra Make It to Montana? Julia Schlaepfer Admits She Knew the Answer Long Before Filming: 'It’s So Beautiful'

Despite the series being extremely secretive, Alexandra Dutton actress Julia Schlaepfer revealed that she has known if her character ultimately makes it to Montana in Paramount+'s 1923 Season 2 or not.

One of the biggest storylines of 1923 Season 2 features Alexandra traveling across the United States to reunite with her husband, Spencer Dutton. In the latest 1923 episode (Season 2, Episode 3), Alexandra had to go through some brutal and unfair treatment after making it to the United States.

Now, as the series begins to come to an epic close over the final five episodes, many will be holding their breath in hopes that she will make it to Montana, especially since Season 2 also revealed that Alexandra is pregnant.

1923 Actress Julia Schlaepfer On Alexandra's Fate

Paramount+

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 1923 actress Julia Schlaepfer revealed that she has known about Alexandra's fate at the very end of the season for some time now, meaning that she also knows whether she will finally make it to Montana or not.

Alexandra making it to Montana was extremely important at the end of Season 1 so that she could be reunited with her husband, Spencer, but now that she is pregnant, her getting there safely is even more vital.

In the interview, Schlaepfer specifically revealed that series writer Taylor Sheridan (who currently has eight TV shows in active development, including other Yellowstone spinoffs) "sent [her] six of the last scripts all at once," which gave her a chance to read through them and find out what would happen.

The actress also revealed that the experience was entirely different from when Season 1 was in development because she and Spencer Dutton actor Brandon Sklenar were not told anything in advance:

"Taylor sent me six of the last scripts all at once, and I spent an entire day locked in a room reading them. I called him after just sobbing because it’s so beautiful. We all knew where it was headed, which was different from season one — season one, we had no idea."

Schlaepfer expanded on how she and her co-star didn't know anything in Season 1, but also took a moment to describe the end of Season 2 (and the series altogether) as being "really, really beautiful" and "special:"

"Me and Brandon were in Africa being like, 'No, they’re separated by the end!' So we knew where it was going and I’m so excited to tell the story. It’s really, really beautiful. He’s written something special."

Once filming began, it was easier for Schlaepfer to more accurately portray her character, knowing what would happen to her in the future. According to the actress, she "completely memorized the entirety of the episodes" and had to "make sure [she wasn't] foreshadowing anything:"

"I think for all of us, it was a really good moment of learning how to make sure we weren’t foreshadowing anything in our performances. I completely memorized the entirety of the episodes before we started filming, and then really charted her journey, physicality-wise and emotionally, so that when I got to set every day I was focusing on what she’s going through right now. Not what she goes through tomorrow or at the end of this."

Schlaepfer then referenced a specific moment from Episode 3 where she talked with the man at the newspaper stand, revealing that, since she knew what Alexandra would have to go through after that, she could make it seem more meaningful that someone was being nice to her for a change:

"You see in episode three when she meets the newspaper stand man or the worker at Grand Central, those are little wins for her. When I showed up to set on those days, it was like, 'Someone’s nice to me today!' And I really needed that, to make sure I didn’t lose those moments of her own sparkle and positivity that she was just kind of born with."

Making it to Montana is the most important thing in the world to Alexandra in 1923 Season 2, and Schlaepfer explained that none of the difficulties she faces in the season will make her quit but instead will only "make her resolve that much stronger:"

"I think that every struggle and challenge she faces this season just makes her resolve that much stronger to get there. It pushes her forward and empowers her to keep going, and also helps her realize what she’s capable of on her own."

The actress also admitted that Alexandra would be determined to get to Montana if she were only going for Spencer, but now that she has a baby on the way, "it's something much bigger than" the two of them:

"No one should have to go through what she goes through, but she gets through it and I think the shift in her is truly her child that she’s carrying. Of course, she needs to get to Spencer, but I don’t think there would be as much urgency if she didn’t have this family that she’s creating and starting with him. It’s not just the two of them off on this wild adventure anymore. It’s something much bigger than both her and Spencer. She’s got to get that baby to Montana."

Some of those hardships and difficulties that Alexandra had to go through have already been seen in 1923 Season 2. For example, when she arrived in America in Episode 3, she had to go through some extremely invasive examinations immediately after getting off the boat.

These examinations included her being entirely naked and they were performed by three male doctors. To say the least, many likely felt uncomfortable viewing it, but it really took a toll on Schalepfer when she had to film it.

According to her (in an interview with People), she "couldn't sleep at night" after having to go through it. She "thought [she'd] be able to leave it at the door," but it simply was too difficult:

"I thought I'd be able to leave it at the door and it was a lot more challenging for me. I don't think I slept for most of season 2 — I just couldn't sleep at night."

However, that will not be the end of Alexandra's struggles in Season 2. She will go through a lot more, but Schlaepfer explained that her going through "the deepest, most beautiful parts of what a mother's love can endure" will push her through:

"(A mother's love is) what keeps her going, and she has such a purpose. It's no longer just [for] Spencer. She's creating life, and I think you really see her go through the deepest, most beautiful parts of what a mother's love can endure."

Alexandra was the major focus of 1923 Season 2, Episode 3, and it is likely not the only episode that she will be the center of. Speaking to Esquire, Schlaepfer also revealed that she is "really excited for people to see her journey," and that that journey is "so beautiful:"

"I’m really excited for people to see her journey. What I love most about her this season is that everything she does is for her future family. Watching her navigate how to fight each battle is something that I think is so beautiful, and I’m excited for people to see it."

So Does Alexandra Make It to Montana?

Since Alexandra has already had to go through so much in 1923 Season 2 and her struggles aren't even close to being over, it would simply be too cruel if she didn't make it to Montana by the end of the show.

Julia Schlaepfer speaks so fondly of Alexandra's journey and character arc that one would have to assume she will find her way there and overcome the odds, but anything is possible.

Another reason that she will likely get to Montana is the baby. Many have been wondering who will give birth to John Dutton II, especially since Elizabeth suffered a miscarriage.

It seems now that John Dutton II (which is Kevin Costner's John Dutton's father) will most likely be the baby that Alexandra is currently carrying around.

If that is true, then she would almost have to make it to Montana for future events to play out the way they have in Yellowstone.

1923 is streaming on Paramount+, and new episodes premiere on the platform every Sunday.