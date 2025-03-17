Here's Why Yellowstone Season 6 Is Now Indefinitely on Hold

Now that Part 2 of Yellowstone's Season 5 is streaming on Peacock, fans have questions about the show's Season 6 prospects.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, showrunner Taylor Sheridan (Landman, 1923) finally wrapped up Season 5 of Yellowstone in December 2024. But while the season felt like a series finale, reports are mixed about the show's future.

Is There a Yellowstone Season 6?

Paramount

Currently, Yellowstone does not have a sixth season, and reports vary on whether it ever will.

Originally, the plan was for Yellowstone to span seven seasons; but due to disagreements between series star Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan, the blueprint was retooled with reports claiming Yellowstone would end with Season 5.

For actor Kevin Costner, that proved to be true as Costner's character, John Dutton, was killed off in the fifth season.

But for fans and certain members of the cast, their Yellowstone future is a little less settled.

Will There Be a Yellowstone Season 6 Released?

What's confusing is the fact that Season 5 of Yellowstone wasn't marketed as the end of the show.

There were also reports of a Matthew McConaughey-led sequel, which has since been replaced by a new family spin-off series titled The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox.

In addition, Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) reportedly signed new contracts to reprise their roles, but not necessarily for Yellowstone.

As for the latter, more Beth and Cole has led to speculation that the hit Western could continue the show's storyline and serve as a Season 6, just with a different title.

Since Paramount and Peacock agreed for Yellowstone to stream exclusively on the latter's streaming service, a new series with a new name would allow Paramount to offer more of the Duttons on its own platform, Paramount+, since it wouldn't be part of that initial agreement with Peacock.

Overall, this makes a Season 6 of Yellowstone far less likely, but the potential for more Yellowstone storytelling under a new banner even more so.

Hopefully, Paramount and Taylor Sheridan won't make fans wait as long as the gap between Part 1 and Part 2 of Season 5 to confirm the future of the flagship franchise.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock.

Check out where to stream every Yellowstone spin-off and Taylor Sherdian show here!