Yellowstone fans have been left wondering when Season 5, Part 2 will stream on Peacock after the recent series finale.

The neo-Western drama concluded its five-season run on CBS, but the saga will continue into a new sequel series, The Madison.

When Will Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Be on Peacock?

Paramount+

While Yellowstone does air on Paramount Network, the series has a complicated streaming situation. It doesn't stream on the studio's service, Paramount+, but instead comes to Peacock.

In June 2020, NBCUniversal's Peacock struck a deal to bring Yellowstone to the service, just under a year before Paramount+ launched in March 2021.

As that deal stands for the entire year of the series, new seasons of Yellowstone make their streaming debut on Peacock, not Paramount+. But the series doesn't debut new episodes on Peacock the day after airing as happens with many other flagship shows, they arrive sometime later.

Season 5, Part 1 made its Peacock debut on May 25, 2023, around six months after the finale premiered on Paramount Network on November 13, 2022.

The full list of windows from Yellowstone finale's airing to their Peacock debut since the deal officially began can be seen below:

Season 3: August 23, 2020 - November 22, 2020 (91 days)

Season 4: January 2, 2022 - March 28, 2022 (83 days)

Season 5, Part 1: January 1, 2023 - May 25, 2023 (144 days).

If the wait for Season 5, Part 2's Peacock release is similar to Part 1, the series should start streaming its final episodes around early May 2025. But should the gap fall closer to Seasons 3 and 4, its release would be closer to late March 2025.

As such, Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 should start streaming on Peacock around Spring 2025, likely between late March and early May.

Those looking to enjoy Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 can now enjoy the latest episodes on Paramount Network while they wait for its Peacock debut.

Is Yellowstone Over After Season 5 Part 2?

Despite being marketed as the series finale, there has been talk that Yellowstone could continue into Season 6 alongside the sequel spin-off, The Madison.

John Dutton star Kevin Costner even revealed he would be open to returning for Season 6, despite his character's off-screen death going into Season 5, Part 2.

There has been no official word on Season 6, so Yellowstone will continue only through the spin-off series The Madison and 1923.

The decision to continue the Yellowstone universe through separate series, not the flagship show, may come down to its streaming situation. Paramount looks to place one of its biggest IPs on its own service as opposed to Peacock.

All of Yellowstone up to Season 5, Part 1 is streaming on Peacock.