Here's Why Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Isn't on Paramount Plus

Despite being a Paramount Network series, Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 (nor any other season of the show) is available to stream on Paramount+.

Yellowstone's popularity grew while it was exclusively available to watch on the Paramount Network, but more recently, it has aired on other channels, such as CBS.

With the release of a brand-new season and the show's demand at an all-time high, many are wondering exactly where they can watch the modern-day western.

Why Can't I Watch Yellowstone's New Season on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Network

Yellowstone is a rare modern series that exclusively releases new episodes on cable TV. Unlike shows such as HBO's House of the Dragon, Yellowstone does not come on a network and premiere on a streaming service at the same time or the next day.

Paramount has employed this method since the inception of the western series, so if fans want to keep up with the new season, they need to have access to Paramount Network through a cable provider.

Classic cable companies such as Dish and DirectTV can support Paramount Network and other options like YouTube TV include the channel.

However, the new episodes can be streamed online through Paramount Network, but the user still has to log in with a valid cable provider. It is worth noting that the Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiere is free on demand through Paramount Network, but that will likely be the only episode of the season available for free.

When Will Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 Begin Streaming?

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will not begin streaming anywhere until all upcoming episodes premiere on Paramount Network. The exact date for when they will start streaming is unknown, but it will likely be sometime around five or six months after the Season 5 finale.

For reference, Season 5, Part 1 ended on January 1, 2023 and wasn't available to stream until May 25, 2023.

It is important to note that when Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 does come to streaming, it will still not be on Paramount+ but on Peacock.

This is because Peacock has the on-demand rights to the series in the United States, meaning it cannot legally stream on Paramount+.

However, many fans are rightfully confused because Yellowstone is available on Paramount+ outside of the U.S. (such as in Canada and the UK).

So, fans who live in the United States will likely have to wait until sometime around March or April 2025 for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 to begin streaming. It is important to remember that it will be available on Peacock and not Paramount+.

The fact that every other Taylor Sheridan-created series (even the Yellowstone spin-offs such as 1883 and 1923 (which will soon be releasing its sophomore season as it has finished filming)) is exclusively on Paramount+ makes things that much more confusing.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes air exclusively on Paramount Network every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Read more about the expected release schedule for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.