Yellowstone Season 5 - Where to Watch & Stream Online

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 is out now - here's where you can watch it and what we know so far about Part 2's release.

Yellowstone may be close to its end as the flagship series prepares to conclude with the upcoming second half of Season 5, but the future is as bright as ever.

The story of the Dutton family, the owners of Montana's largest ranch, continues to be explored in historical eras through new spin-offs, as the modern-day setting looks placed to be revisited in a new sequel series.

Where Can I Watch Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Paramount

Stream Online (For Free)

All five seasons of Yellowstone are streaming now on Peacock, meaning prospective viewers can enjoy the show for free using the service's seven-day trial.

Despite being a Paramount Network original, Yellowstone is not available on Paramount+ due to a Peacock streaming deal agreed in 2020 prior to its launch.

Yellowstone spin-offs 1883 and 1923 can be found streaming on Paramount+ instead of Peacock, as will likely continue to be the case for all future entries in the Western franchise.

Fubo TV, Spectrum, and the Paramount Network also offer a limited amount of Season 5's episodes, while DIRECTV also holds all eight chapters.

Watch Online

Those not looking to subscribe to Peacock can also enjoy Season 5 through a digital purchase, with Google Play, Apple TV, Redbox, Amazon, Vudu, and more, offering season for between $14.99 and $29.99 depending on the service.

Fans can also pick up a physical copy of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 on Blu-ray and DVD now from most major retailers.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Streaming Status

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 concluded right at the start of 2023, and yet there continues to be no update on the release of Part 2 and the show's final episodes.

Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes recently revealed the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 has not begun filming, with the writers' strike initially putting production on hold and the actors' strike only adding a further roadblock.

Looking at Season 5 Part 1, there was a five-month wait between filming starting in June 2022 and the premiere in mid-November.

Fans can presumably expect a similar window once Part 2 finally gets into production, which will hinge entirely on whenever the two strikes wrap up.

So, Season 5 Part 2 will likely premiere sometime in the first half of 2024, but as of now, there continues to be no light at the end of the tunnel for the ongoing strikes, meaning the wait could end up even longer.

What Is Yellowstone Season 5 About

Yellowstone Season 5 featured Kevin Costner's John Dutton as the newly-elected governor of Montana, with his daughter Beth serving as his chief of staff.

The story of the Dutton family continues to be explored in other eras through spin-off series, including the Sam Elliot-led 1883 and the Harrison Ford-fronted 1923, both of which take place long before the modern-day-set Yellowstone.

Yellowstone is streaming now on Peacock.