Although Yellowstone may have finished its five-season run on the Paramount Network and Paramount+, there are still more stories to tell for the Dutton family tree.

Following the success of Yellowstone's run on the small screen, Paramount's neo-Western drama expanded with more spin-offs tackling the stories of how the present-day Dutton family came to be, chronicling the lives of their ancestors.

As the hype is still ongoing for Yellowstone, fans can look ahead to the upcoming release status updates for its plethora of spin-offs starting next year and beyond.

Status Of Every Upcoming Yellowstone Universe Spinoff

Here are the upcoming and potential shows set in the Yellowstone universe:

1923 Season 2

Season 2 Yellowstone Season 6

Season 6 The Madison

6666

1944

Untitled Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Spin-off

1923 Season 2

Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren

1923 is a prequel spin-off series set between the events of 1883 and Yellowstone, and it revolves around the story of Jacob and Cara Dutton as they navigate their complex lives during the Prohibition Era and the Great Depression.

After Season 1 debuted on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022, 1923 Season 2 is confirmed to premiere on the streaming service on February 23, 2025, breaking a frustrating Paramount+ record since there is a two-year gap between the two releases.

1923 Season 2 is set to focus on Jacob and Cara's continued struggles after a cruel winter season occurs at the Dutton ranch.

Yellowstone Season 6

Wes Bentley

Yellowstone ended its five-season run with a climactic finale that highlighted special guest stars.

The question on everyone's minds revolves around the possibility of seeing a potential Yellowstone Season 6 since the story is far from over for the Duttons, especially after creator Taylor Sheridan said in a previous interview with Cigar Aficionado where he questioned why would they "stop a good thing:"

"I don’t make the decisions, brother — I’m a hired gun. Would I like a spinoff? Yeah. It’s been a pleasure working with this cast, with Taylor Sheridan; why would we stop a good thing? Yeah, pen it and let’s do it."

At this stage, there is no word if a full-blown Yellowstone Season 6 will be released or if the stories of the other characters will continue in the other spin-offs that have already been in development.

The Madison

Cole Hauser

The Madison is another spin-off series that is believed to be a sequel following the events of Yellowstone with a new set of cast and characters.

The new spin-off has no release date, and Star-Telegram recently reported that the show has been filming scenes in Fort Worth and Cowtown since November.

In August 2024, TV Line wrote that the show is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

The Madison has an all-star cast headlined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams.

The spinoff, formerly known as 2024, follows the story of a rich matriarch named Stacy Clyburn who moved to Montana to start fresh after grieving the tragic deaths of her husband and brother-in-law from a plane crash.

Read more about all the confirmed details of The Madison.

6666

Kevin Costner

6666 is another Yellowstone spin-off still in development, and it will be set in the real 6666 ranch in Texas.

The said ranch was prominently featured in the flagship series, most notably in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9 when Rip Wheeler visited it to do business.

While the show was first announced in February 2021, it remains to be seen if it will move forward, considering the latest update from Taylor Sheridan.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, Sheridan revealed that the series is on hold because he is in negotiations to purchase the ranch, pointing out that it "needs a unique level of special care:"

"That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here. You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient."

1944

Kevin Costner

1944 serves as the third prequel entry in the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe following the success of 1883 and 1923.

The spin-off was announced in 2023 alongside The Madison, but there is no word from the studio if it is still in development.

The latest update about 1944 came from a recent interview with Yellowstone executive producer and director Christina Voros.

Speaking with TV Insider coming off the successful finale of Yellowstone Season 5, Voros said that there are still some doors open for these spin-offs, but it will be up to Taylor Sheridan on which stories he chooses to tell next:

"I honestly don’t know how Taylor chooses to tell which stories he chooses to tell when. I think he has closed a lot of doors on Yellowstone this season. There are obviously characters that we will not see again because they have been dispatched. But I think he has left some doors open, and there’s some doors that I can’t tell if they’re locked or not yet. But we will know when we cross through them."

Untitled Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Spin-off

Cole Hauser & Kelly Reilly

The latest Yellowstone spin-off that was greenlit by the studio revolves around the two lead stars of the flagship series following Kevin Costner's exit: Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, respectively.

Variety reported that the untitled spin-off is moving forward, with the outlet's sources stating that the show would still include "Yellowstone" in the title.

The report also stated that classifying it as a whole new series would allow Paramount to keep it within the confines of its streaming ecosystem.

Some have theorized that this untitled spin-off could take the place of Yellowstone Season 6.

Yellowstone Seasons 1 to 5 are streaming on Peacock.