Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9 dawns a new era as the mystery behind John Dutton's sudden disappearances comes to light in unexpected ways.

Paramount's Western drama returns with a massive twist as Dutton's legacy receives a disappointing blow after his fate is unmasked right off the bat in the final season's return on the small screen, leaving Beth and Keyce in shambles as they try to recover from the earth-shattering news about their father.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9 premiered on the Paramount Network on November 10.

Every Main Cast Member of Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9

Cole Hauser - Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser

After Kevin Costner's departure from Yellowstone, Cole Hauser returns to lead Season 5 as Rip Wheeler, a loyal ally of John Dutton who is married to one of his daughters, Beth.

In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9, Rip is contacted by his wife to come home immediately from Texas after learning about John's sudden death. Upon his arrival back to the ranch, he is devastated over the loss of his mentor.

Hauser previously appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Good Will Hunting, and Dazed and Confused.

Kelly Reilly - Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly reprises her role as Beth Dutton, John's daughter and Rip's wife.

Beth also has a budding hatred and rivalry with her adopted brother, Jamie.

At the start of Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9, Beth arrives at the governor's mansion to learn about her father's tragic death. She quickly informs Rip about the sad news.

Beth doesn't believe the police's findings that her father committed suicide, and she instantly blames Jamie for his death.

Reilly has credits in Eden Lake, Pride & Prejudice, and A Haunting in Venice.

Luke Grimes - Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes is back as Kayce Dutton, another one of John's sons who owns one of the biggest cattle ranches in the United States.

While he has an emotional and sometimes tense relationship with his father, he is also reeling after discovering his bloodied body in his bathroom.

Kayce tries his best to keep his sister, Beth, calm amid the chaos while he figures out his next move.

Grimes can be seen in Fifty Shades of Grey, American Sniper, and The Magnificent Seven.

Wes Bentley - Jamie Dutton

Wes Bentley

Wes Bentley reprises his role as Jamie Dutton, John's adopted son who serves as one of the show's overarching antagonists throughout Yellowstone's seasons.

While he has an ongoing riff with her adopted sister, Beth, Jamie is still shocked to learn about John's death after watching the tragic events on the news report.

Jamie leads a press conference amid the chaos, and he can be seen struggling to announce John's death.

Bentley's notable credits include American Beauty, The Hunger Games, and Interstellar.

Brecken Merrill - Tate Dutton

Brecken Merrill

Brecken Merrill is back as Tate Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9.

Tate is Kayce's son who joins his parents in inspecting a new place they can call home (this happened six weeks before John's tragic death).

Merrill's other major credit is playing the teenage version of Nicky Jr. in two episodes of This Is Us.

Kelsey Asbille - Monica Dutton

Kelsey Asbille

Kelsey Asbille stars as Monica Dutton, Kayce's wife and Tate's mom who is excited about her new home which is away from everything.

After experiencing enough struggles and hardships in the past, a newfound home and a change of pace are what Monica needs right now.

Asbille's most recognizable role is playing Swanee Capps in Fargo. The actress also appeared in Don't Move, Splitting Up Together, and Teen Wolf.

Forrie J. Smith - Lloyd

Forrie J. Smith

Forrie J. Smith's Lloyd returns in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9. Lloyd is the eldest ranch hand on the Yellowstone ranch.

Smith is known for his roles in Midnight, Texas, Ride, and Among Wolves.

Dawn Olivieri - Sarah Atwood

Dawn Olivieri

Dawn Olivieri plays Sarah Atwood, an attorney working for Market Equities who is hellbent on bringing down John Dutton and his family after he was elected as the new governor of Montana.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9 sees Sarah meeting with a man named Grant whom she hired to orchestrate the murder of John Dutton. She has a tense confrontation with Grant, with him telling her that she is the one who will be responsible for his death because she simply has the desire to do the job.

Olivieri previously appeared as Monica Talbot in House of Lies, Debbie in Den of Thieves, and Amy Nelson in SEAL Team.

Matt Gerald - Grant Horton

Matt Gerald

Matt Gerald guest stars as Grant Horton, a mysterious man whom Sarah Atwood meets to facilitate the plan to murder John Dutton and make it look like a suicide.

Grant warns Sarah that he has footage of her and Jamie having sex which they can use to turn the tables on her.

Gerald can be seen in Marvel's Daredevil, Dexter, and San Andreas.

Jefferson White - Jimmy

Jefferson White

Jefferson White's Jimmy returns in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9 as fan-favorite Jimmy, a former thief who became a ranch head at the famed Yellowstone ranch.

Jimmy is met by Rip at the 6666 ranch and they have a short and fun banter over his newfound job.

White appeared in Civil War, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, and Chicago P.D.

Gabriel Guilbeau - Gator

Gabriel Guilbeau

Gabriel Gulbaeu returns as Gator, the Dutton family's head cook who joins Rip's road trip to Texas to help them with food and other tasks.

Guilbeau is an art department crew member who worked on movies like Jurassic World, The Maze Runner, and Ender's Game.

Ryan Bingham - Walker

Ryan Bingham

Ryan Bingham plays Walker, one of Rip's loyal cowboys who also joins his trip to Texas.

Bingham is a singer-songwriter known for his hits like "Southside of Heaven," "Bread and Water," and "Guess Who's Knocking."

Lilli Kay - Ciara

Lilli Kay

Lilli Kay returns as Ciara, John Dutton's assistant who is in shambles in the early moments of the episode after learning the news about her boss' death.

Kay is best known for playing Fia Baxter in Your Honor. The actress also has credits in The Luckiest Man in America and Rustin.

Wendy Moniz - Lynelle Perry

Wendy Moniz

Wendy Moniz appears as Lynelle Perry, a former governor who helped John get comfortable with his position as the 26th Governor of Montana. She is one of Jamie's allies who was involved in a plot to impeach John in Season 5, Part 1.

In the latest episode, Lynelle tries her best to keep Jamie in check before the press conference, advising him to not tell the press about the suicide.

Moniz is known for her roles in Nash Bridges, Damages, and Guiding Light.

Taylor Sheridan - Travis

Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan briefly appears as Travis, Rip's associate who tells him about a route where he and his cowboys can go to to access the 6666 headquarters.

Taylor Sheridan is the creator of Yellowstone. As an actor, his notable credits include 1883, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Sons of Anarchy.

He also appeared as part of the cast of Lioness Season 2's premiere.

Kory Pounds - Himself

Kory Pounds

Kory Pounds appears as himself in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9 as he welcomes Rip and his colleagues over at the 6666 Ranch.

Outside of Yellowstone, Kory is a real-life horseman and his appearance in the show is his first major on-screen credit.

IMDb: Kory Pounds

Gil Birmingham - Thomas Rainwater

Gil Birmingham

Gil Birmingham plays Thomas Rainwater, the chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock and the leader of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation.

Thomas returns in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9 as he inspects the lake where the government's proposed pipelines are going to be built. This sets the stage for a potential conflict since Thomas is ready for a clash if the government decides to mask the truth if an explosion within the pipelines happens.

Birmingham is known for his roles in the Twilight series, Wind River, and Rango.

Mo Brings Plenty - Mo

Mo Brings Plenty

Mo Brings Plenty's Mo is back as part of the cast of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

Mo serves as Thomas' trusted ally and advisor who will stop at nothing to protect the Indigenous people of Broken Rock.

Mo Brings Plenty can be seen in The Revenant, Cowboys & Aliens, and Hell on Wheels.

Here are the other cast members who appear in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 9:

Rory Cochrane - Dillard

W. Earl Brown - Deputy Spears

Deneen Tyler - Maggie

Jake Ream - Jake

Ethan Lee - Ethan

David Leo - State Trooper

Jason - Owen _ Detective

Dave Fox - News Anchor

Genevieve Glass - Reporter

Danni Spring - AG Staffer

Sashleigha Hightower - Tourist mother

Sawyer Gacka - Tourist Son

Corynn Treadwell - Girlfriend

Braxton Hale - Hippie

Kelby Phillips - Kelby

Dusty Burson - Dusty

Zack Peters - Zack

Billy Klapper - Billy

Don R. Brown - Don

Zane Davis - Zane

Colter Hampton -Colter

Zane Herrin - Zane

New episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 premiere every Sunday on the Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+.