The return of Yellowstone Season 5 included a scene that featured Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton doing community service, but many fans can't remember what she did to get in trouble.

After a record-breaking hiatus, Yellowstone is back with Season 5, Part 2. The second half of the season premiered on November 10 and threw fans into the middle of a groundbreaking event.

One of the biggest questions many fans had heading into Season 5, Part 2 was if Kevin Costner's John Dutton would be included in what was once thought to be the show's final episodes (now there is a possibility that Yellowstone could continue with Season 6).

However, as of writing, the show seems to be taking things one step at a time, and no matter what Costner's involvement will be, the rest of the core Yellowstone cast is returning for Season 5, Part 2.

Why Beth Has Community Service in Yellowstone

Paramount Network

After Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 opened with the shocking revelation that Kevin Costner's John Dutton was dead (according to medical reports, his death was ruled a suicide, even though that wasn't the case), a large portion of the rest of the episode was set in the weeks before.

Many fans will remember that Season 5, Part 1 ended with Rip Wheeler and a few of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch's cowboys taking the herd of cattle south to the 6666 Ranch in Texas.

The new episode's flashback showed viewers what happened as soon as Rip and the others began traveling south. While they were on their way, it was revealed that Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton was performing community service on the side of one of Montana's highways.

Beth has done a lot throughout Yellowstone to get her in trouble, but she often gets away with it, so many were confused about why she had community service.

In Season 5, Episode 3, fans can recall that Beth, Rip, and many of the cowboys went out to the town to have fun and get drinks.

While there, a drunk woman began to flirt with Rip heavily, and although he warned her that she probably didn't want to, the woman did it anyway.

What resulted was a major scuffle between everyone at the bar, led by Beth, who attacked and then got into a fight with the woman who was hitting on Rip.

Because the fight was so bad, the woman tried to press some severe charges against Beth, which would have likely resulted in jail time.

However, although Jamie Dutton and Beth hate each other, the former saved Beth from getting in trouble, but she still had to perform community service.

So the fight she got into at the bar was why she was seen picking up garbage with an orange vest on in the Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiere.

However, as fans saw in the episode, she could get out of her community service early by being a nuisance to the officer overseeing the work done.

Will Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 Have More Flashbacks?

Flashbacks played an essential role in the Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiere, so many may wonder how much of the rest of the season will be spent in the past.

The premiere episode answered many vital questions, such as what happened to John, how his death was set up, and what the cowboys were going to do in Texas, so it seems unlikely that there will be many more flashbacks.

According to the teaser for the rest of Season 5, shown at the end of the episode, the remaining episodes will most likely focus on Jamie and Beth's rivalry.

However, it will also likely feature how everyone at the Yellowstone Ranch will respond to John's death and move forward without him, as well as what will eventually happen to the ranch as Market Equities continues its attempt to put an airport on the ranch's land.

It is important to note that if Kevin Costner had returned for Season 5, Part 2, John Dutton probably wouldn't have even been killed.

However, if he still had, the process would have likely played out on-screen as it would have been a huge emotional punch to viewers to see the main character and his legacy seemingly die.

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere on the Paramount Network every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the expected release dates of every episode of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.