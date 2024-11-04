Yellowstone Season 6: Cast, Plot & Everything We Know

Paramount Network's modern western Yellowstone is gearing up to return for what was supposed to be its final season, but now there's a possibility that the story could be continued in the future.

5 Important Details Regarding a Potential Yellowstone Season 6

Paramount

Yellowstone Season 6's Release Is a Good Possibility

For a long time, Yellowstone was set to run past Season 5 and continue featuring Kevin Costner and the rest of his on-screen family, the Duttons.

However, circumstances changed, and it was eventually reported that Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 would end the show altogether, meaning that any surviving characters would have to make an appearance in a future spin-off if their stories were to be continued.

However, in an August report from Deadline, it was said that negotiations were taking place for Yellowstone to continue just as it had once planned, but with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly (who play Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton in the show) to take over as the two leads.

The report also pointed out that when the trailer for Season 5, Part 2 came out, it did not market the upcoming episodes as the end of the show, further fueling the notion that Yellowstone may not be ending just yet.

It is also worth pointing out that the report stated Hauser and Reilly were already in talks to return as their respective characters, but that they were initially under the impression that they would be returning for a spin-off.

Hauser already admitted that he would love nothing more than to keep the story going.

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, he specifically pointed out how much he enjoyed working with the cast and with series creator/writer Taylor Sheridan, and ultimately questioned why they would "stop a good thing:"

"I don’t make the decisions, brother — I’m a hired gun. Would I like a spinoff? Yeah. It’s been a pleasure working with this cast, with Taylor Sheridan; why would we stop a good thing? Yeah, pen it and let’s do it."

Kevin Costner Won't Be Back For Season 6

Paramount

Kevin Costner is arguably the most crucial character in the entirety of Yellowstone, but fans likely will not even see him back for Season 5, Part 2, and it is pretty much guaranteed that he will not be in any Yellowstone spin-off or future season moving forward.

After wanting to create his own series of Western films in a saga called Horizon (which many fans have mistaken to be tied to Yellowstone), Costner ultimately chose his own work over shooting upcoming Yellowstone episodes.

According to various reports, Costner's two Horizon films were shooting at the same time that Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 was supposed to be filming, leading the star to only want to dedicate one week of his time to the Paramount series.

That caused some animosity between Costner and Taylor Sheridan, which apparently led to a falling out between the two and left Yellowstone to end without its biggest character (and actor).

Other past reports made it clear that Costner would likely not return in any capacity for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

However, Costner did admit more recently that he would like to come back to Yellowstone and give his character a proper send-off, but if Season 5, Part 2 explains that he died off-screen or something along those lines, he will likely never return.

According to the Deadline report mentioned above, Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will do just that and say goodbye to Costner and John Dutton when the new episodes premiere on November 10.

So, if that were to happen but Yellowstone does get renewed for more seasons, it is safe to assume that Costner will not be involved at all.

Yellowstone Season 6 Might Be "A Little Different"

Paramount

The chances that the Yellowstone story will be continued either through another season or a spin-off seem pretty high, but that doesn't mean that everything will be the same.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Beth Dutton star Kelly Reilly revealed that "there's potentially another chapter," and that she would definitely "want to do it:"

"There's potentially another chapter. It's being talked about now. Nothing is set in stone. But if Taylor wants to write it, I would want to do it. That's it. Because he's the one that's written every single line I've ever said. She came from his imagination."

However, Reilly also admitted that "Yellowstone as we know it is ending," and that "there's a shift that has to take place:"

"But we're both in agreement that there's a shift that has to take place. Because you can't keep telling the same story. This story is ending. 'Yellowstone' as we know it is ending, but if there is more story to tell with some of the characters, it's going to be a little different."

As for what that "shift" will be, fans will just have to wait and see. Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 still has to air, and it is safe to say that some bombshells will be dropped that will change the landscape of the future of the story.

Yellowstone Season 6's Expected Cast

Paramount

If Yellowstone does come back for another season, a lot of the established characters will likely return with it. In short, Season 6's cast will likely look pretty similar to the cast of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, but there is always room for changes.

As mentioned, Kevin Costner's John Dutton is almost definitely out, but Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly seem to be locked.

Another important Yellowstone character that will likely return is Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton unless he were to be killed off in Season 5, Part 2.

If he does return, fans can also likely expect his onscreen wife, Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton, to come back, as well as Brecken Merrill's Tate Dutton (their son).

Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton is an interesting one because while he is one of the Dutton children (although adopted), he is currently at war with his family and may not make it out of Season 5 alive (read more about why Beth hates Jamie in Yellowstone).

It is also worth mentioning that any of the cowboys and ranch hands could return in the future as well, such as Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Ryan Bingham (Walker), and Jen Landon (Teeter).

What Will Happen In Yellowstone Season 6?

As mentioned, Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 has yet to premiere, so it is almost impossible to predict what will happen in the near future and how Season 6 could be set up.

Assuming John Dutton will be dead, fans would have to expect the ranch to then pass to Rip and Beth.

While Rip always respected John and was quick to do anything he asked, he and Beth may elect to make some changes around the ranch. Many fans will remember the revelation that the ranch continuously lost money over the years, and Beth had plans of her own to fix that, so that is one possibility of what could occur in Season 6.

If Jamie isn't killed in Season 5, Part 2, then where his loyalties lie will also likely be at the forefront of the story.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock, and Season 5, Part 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 10.

Fans can read more about how Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2's release broke an extremely frustrating franchise record.