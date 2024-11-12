Here's Why Beth Goes to Jail In Yellowstone

Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton is known for pushing her boundaries, but she went a little too far in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 and ended up in jail.

Beth Dutton, her husband Rip Wheeler, and over a dozen other characters officially returned to the small screen for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

The new installment premiered on November 10, and fans already have an expected release schedule for the remaining episodes of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

Why Beth Was Behind Bars in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1

Paramount Network

In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4, it was revealed that Beth was in county jail. She had spent the night there and was waiting for her adopted brother, Jamie Dutton, to arrive and try to get her out.

He eventually did just that, but not without some consequences (she still had to perform many hours of community service).

Beth was in jail for what she did in the prior episode, specifically at the end.

After finally convincing her husband, Rip Wheeler, and the other cowboys to come out to the town and have a good time at one of the bars, a major fight ensued.

While at the bar, a woman approached Rip and began hitting on him. Rip warned the woman that Beth would not stand for her husband being flirted with, but she didn't care.

When approached, the woman told Beth that she would take Rip home and that she could come along and watch them if Beth wanted.

That pushed Beth over the edge, resulting in her grabbing a beer bottle and smashing it over the woman's head, injuring her fairly severely.

Beth was then arrested and taken to the county jail. After spending the night, it was revealed that the woman she got in a fight with was going to try to press charges for aggravated assault.

How Did Beth Get Out of Jail?

After getting arrested, it seemed as though Beth was in quite a bit of trouble, especially considering the woman she got in a fight with was going to press charges for aggravated assault.

However, Jamie talked to the woman and got her to drop the assault charges, which then let Beth off the hook (aside from her community service).

Beth could have faced lengthy prison time if she had gone through with the charges.

Jamie got the charges dropped by finding some legal loopholes. When he met with the woman that Beth fought with (who had a huge black eye and some other injuries on her face), he told her that the state of Montana would also pursue assault charges against her since she instigated the fight.

The woman claimed she didn't instigate anything, so Jamie reminded her that she told Beth she would take Rip home.

According to Jamie, that counted as her instigating the scuffle, which, in Montana, is also known as assault, even though she didn't physically hit Beth first.

Jamie also told the woman that, since she lived out of state, her bail would be withdrawn, meaning she would stay in jail until her trial.

Knowing all of that, the woman decided it was best to drop the charges so that she could return home.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

