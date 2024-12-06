Yellowstone's last few seasons have made it clear that the show's major conflict would be Jamie vs. the Duttons, and with Season 5 wrapping up, many want to know what will happen to the former.

Yellowstone returned in epic fashion on Sunday, November 10, revealing to the audience that John Dutton died off-screen.

Since then, the conflict between Jamie and the rest of the Duttons (particularly the hatred between Jamie and Beth) has only continued to boil, and it seems as though it is about to spill out of the pot.

Does Jamie Die in Yellowstone?

Nothing can be known for certain about the Yellowstone Season 5 finale until it actually airs. However, a couple of Reddit users who live in the area of Montana where the show is filmed claimed to know what will happen at the end of Yellowstone's current installment.

According to the post, which was in the r/missoula subreddit and shared by u/MysteriousGoalz, a scene was shot in secret at Jamie's house in the show. According to the Redditor, the scene ended with Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton being wheeled outside on a stretcher.

Due to the direction of the Jamie vs. Beth storyline, it would not be a surprise at all if Beth and Jamie had a final showdown in the Season 5 finale at the latter's house.

Beth being wheeled out on a stretcher likely means that she survives the conflict, but since Jamie was not rushed out of the house, he is probably killed in the scene.

It is worth noting that another Redditor, u/AmericanWanderlust, commented on the original post claiming to have spoken to crew members on set. According to the user, the crew members talked like Jamie had been killed.

In Season 5, Episode 12, Beth specifically told Kayce to "leave Jamie to [her]," setting up a major fight between the two. Now that Sarah Atwood is dead, Beth will have even less resistance in getting to Jamie, so the Reddit post could very well be exactly what happens at the end of Season 5.

How Will Jamie and Beth's Fight Go Down?

Assuming that the Redditors are telling the truth and Yellowstone Season 5 ends with Jamie vs. Beth, there is really only one way everything can go down.

Seeing as how the brawl occurs at Jamie's house, Beth will likely show up sometime in the middle of the night to catch him off guard. It is also probable that she will take Rip with her, just in case Jamie has anyone else there at his house.

Many Yellowstone fans know that Rip would also never let Beth go there by herself, so his presence is almost a given.

After Beth and Rip get to the house and break in, Jamie will likely get into some sort of physical fight with Rip. It is possible that Jamie may even shoot Rip to take him out of the equation, but, since Yellowstone could continue with a Season 6 and since Cole Hauser is expected to return in a sequel series, he won't die.

While Rip is injured, Beth and Jamie will most likely get into a pretty nasty fistfight until one of them shoots the other. Since Beth gets wheeled out on a stretcher, she will probably be shot somewhere around the shoulder, arm, or leg so that it is non-fatal, and will then shoot Jamie herself and kill him.

However, it is also possible that Jamie could be killed with another weapon. Just before Sarah Atwood was killed in Episode 11, she took a hammer out of the kitchen drawer and used it to smash her phone, so that could have been a bit of foreshadowing that the hammer will be used on someone in the future.

No matter what happens, though, Jamie will most likely die at the end of Yellowstone Season 5, and Beth has to be the person to kill him due to the history between the two characters.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

