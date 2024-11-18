According to a Reddit user who lives near one of Yellowstone's filming locations, Season 5, Part 2 will end in epic fashion.

Although the hit modern western returned for the second part of Season 5, only four episodes of the current installment remain as of writing.

Previous reports detailed that the entire series would end at the end of Season 5, but more recent developments may point to a Yellowstone Season 6 on the horizon.

How Does Yellowstone Season 5 End?

Warning - The rest of this article contains potential spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

One of the main filming locations of Yellowstone Seasons 4 and 5 was Missoula, Montana, which has a population of around 77,000.

The city has its own subreddit (r/missoula), and on August 8, one Redditor posted there claiming to know a crucial detail about the ending of Yellowstone.

According to the user (u/MysteriousGoalz), they live in Missoula beside the house where Jamie Dutton lives in the show.

In the post, they detailed that one secret scene shot at Jamie's house included Beth Dutton being wheeled out on a stretcher after getting into a massive fight inside the home.

The user also added that they thought Beth had been shot and that Jamie and Rip Wheeler (who has spent a lot of screentime in Texas during Season 5, Part 2) were also a part of the scene.

It is also important to note that another user (u/AmericanWanderlust) commented on the post, saying that they also lived in the area and talked to multiple people on set that same night who confirmed that Beth was being stretchered out.

That Redditor also revealed they asked about Jamie, and it sounded like he had been killed.

What Will Happen in the Rest of Yellowstone Season 5?

Assuming the Redditor is telling the truth, there will be a huge showdown between Beth, Jamie, Rip, and possibly Sarah Atwood at the end of Yellowstone Season 5.

That does not necessarily come as a surprise since Jamie and Beth have always hated each other.

Some of the shots that comprised the trailer for the rest of the season (which aired after the Season 5, Part 2 premiere) could also support a scene like that.

For example, in the trailer, Beth is shown in one shot, saying, "You leave Jamie to me." This automatically sets up a confrontation between Beth and Jamie, and when that does inevitably happen, she will likely take Rip with her.

Another shot from the trailer also includes Kayce standing beside someone who appears to be a medical examiner. They are looking at a body being wheeled in for examination.

It is possible that it could be John's body since they are trying to find anything they can to prove it was a homicide and not a suicide (read more about John Dutton's cause of death here), but it is also possible that the dead person could be Jamie.

Speaking of Kayce, fans have to assume that he will get heavily involved with whatever happens next since he was on the phone with one of his friends from the military in Season 5, Episode 10.

In that same trailer, Kayce is shown in the back seat of a car with what appears to be a gun when he says, "You should be scared. I know everything."

However, the people who edited the trailer intentionally hid the person Kayce is talking to, so it is impossible to know exactly who that individual is. Of course, many will assume it is Jamie, which it could be, but it could also be another character like the hitman who killed John.

So, based on the trailer and the Reddit post about the end of Season 5, Part 2, fans can assume that the rest of the season will feature an all-out war between the Duttons and Market Equities, focusing on Beth vs. Jamie.

Kayce and Rip will also likely be heavily involved, and it is important to remember that former Montana Governor Lynelle Perry also has a part to play.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes premiere every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.