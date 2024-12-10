The penultimate episode of Yellowstone Season 5, titled "Give the World Away," set viewers up for not only the season to come toa close, but also the show as a whole.

Yellowstone Season 5 has been an emotional ride for many fans. Part 2, which premiered much later than it was initially set to, began with the death of John Dutton and has not looked back since.

Episode 12, "Counting Coup," featured the death of one of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch's most trusted cowboys, Colby, symbolizing that the ranch is truly breaking apart at its very core and leaving fans to wonder what would happen in the coming weeks.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 12 premiered on Paramount Network on Sunday, December 8.

Who Are Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 13’s Guest Stars & Cast Members?

Taylor Sheridan - Travis Wheatley

For the second episode in a row, Yellowstone's creator and writer, Taylor Sheridan, made a guest appearance as a horse trainer named Travis Wheatley.

In Episode 12, Travis told Rip that he would sell all of the Yellowstone's show horses in Texas because they could bring in more money there than in Montana.

In Episode 13, Beth traveled down to Texas to make sure Travis wasn't double-crossing them since she did not trust him.

When Beth got there, she was completely unimpressed to see Travis playing strip poker instead of showing the horses to the Brazilian buyers.

However, Travis redeemed himself by selling one of the Yellowstone's horses for $3 million. Beth then asked him to come to Montana to help sell the rest of their horses, and he agreed to do so if she would play him at strip poker.

She reluctantly agreed for the good of the ranch, but Travis didn't go through with it. Since he is a really great friend of Rip's, he was just messing around with Beth.

Sheridan has also appeared on-screen in shows such as Sons of Anarchy but is best known for his work as a writer for Yellowstone spin-offs 1883, 1923, and Lioness.

Bella Hadid - Sadie

Many fans may have been surprised to see model Bella Hadid in Yellowstone, but she appeared as Sadie in Season 5, Episode 13.

Sadie was Travis' girlfriend in the episode, and was seen with him during the game of strip poker and while he sold the Yellowstone Ranch's horse.

It is worth noting that Hadid has a background in horse riding, and has actually competed in cutting horse competitions. She was also raised on a ranch in Santa Barabara, California.

Her current boyfriend, Adan Banuelos (who also briefly appeared in the episode), is a cutting horse champion, as is his father, Ascencion Banuelos.

Ascencion is one of the most well-known cutting horse trainers in the entire world and was even the first Mexican American to be inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.

So, seeing as how she rides and competes herself and is around horse training and competitions so much, it is not surprising that Hadid made a cameo appearance in Yellowstone.

Hadid is best known for her work as a model but has appeared in projects such as Ramy, Love Advent, and Secret Agent Chic.

Rory Cochrane - Dillard

Rory Cochrane reprised his role as Dillard in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 13, but only for one brief scene.

Dillard has been working on the John Dutton case throughout Season 5, Part 2, but, since Sarah Atwood was killed, he has been investigating her death as well.

In Episode 13, he appeared (with a search warrant in hand) at the Market Equities headquarters building and asked Ellis Steele if he could see Sarah Atwood's personal office.

Cochrane is best known for his roles in Encounter, Hostiles, and Black Mass.

John Emmet Tracy - Ellis Steele

Another Yellowstone veteran, John Emmet Tracy, returned to the show in Season 5, Episode 13. Like Rory Cochrane, he only appeared in one scene, but it was an important one.

At the Market Equities building, Ellis was meeting with what appeared to be some of the company's board members. He talked like he had no idea that Sarah Atwood had ordered the hit on John Dutton, and perhaps he truly didn't, but he got extremely nervous when Dillard showed up with a warrant.

Tracy's other roles include Batwoman, iZombie, and Altered Carbon.

Katherine Cunningham - Christina

Katherine Cunningham played a major role in past Yellowstone seasons, but many fans noticed that she and her baby had been entirely absent from Season 5.

However, that all changes in Episode 13 when Jamie comes to her for help. Since she is the mother of Jamie's child, she agrees to help Jamie, but she tells him that their baby is the one and only reason.

It seems as though Jamie should have just gone to Christina for help all along instead of Sarah because she gave him advice that could potentially save his legacy, his family, and his career.

Cunningham can also be seen in Grey's Anatomy, Condor, and Mind Games.

Hassie Harrison - Laramie

Many fans likely thought they had seen the last of Hassie Harrison's Laramie, especially since Lainey Wilson had left the show and Walker was going down to Texas, leaving Laramie behind.

However, she returned for a brief moment at the auction that was going on at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and reunited with Walker.

The two sharing a moment with each other was likely just what Walker needed, but it made Teeter hurt even more since she had just lost Colby.

Harrison has also appeared in Tacoma FD, The Iron Orchard, Hart of Dixie.

Bart Johnson - Aaron

Bart Johnson made his Yellowstone debut as Aaron, a man who approached Teeter and Beth at the bar.

Beth has proved time and time again in Yellowstone that she lives for making people miserable, and she thought she could cheer Teeter up by showing her how to do just that.

When they were at the bar, Bart Johnson's Aaron showed up and offered to buy them drinks, leading to Beth completely embarrassing him.

Johnson most famously played Troy's father, Jack Bolton, in the High School Musical franchise.

Here are Yellowstone's main and recurring cast members who appear in Season 5, Episode 12:

Luke Grimes - Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly - Beth Dutton

Cole Hauser - Rip Wheeler

Wes Bentley - Jamie Dutton

Kelsey Asbille - Monica Dutton

Brecken Merrill - Tate Dutton

Ryan Bingham - Walker

Jen Landon - Teeter

Finn Little - Carter

Ian Bohen - Ryan

Forrie J. Smith - Lloyd Pierce

Gil Birmingham - Thomas Rainwater

Mo Brings Plenty - Mo

Wendy Moniz - Lynelle Perry

Jefferson White - Jimmy Hurdstrom

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 13 Plot Summary & Ending Explained

Market Equities' Impending Doom

Paramount Network

Market Equities will likely regret the day they brought Sarah Atwood into its business with the Duttons.

After Sarah was murdered in Episode 11, things have gone drastically downhill for anyone connected to her, especially Market Equities.

Just as Ellis Steele was speaking to the board members of Market Equities, they noticed the FBI had come into their office.

Ellis asked for a warrant, and Detective Dillard handed him one and asked if Sarah had an office there. Ellis confirmed she did, and Dillard asked to see it.

The more Dillard digs, the more likely it is he will find something that will lead to the downfall of Market Equities and anyone in the company's direct vicinity.

Beth Deals a Blow to Jamie

Paramount Network

Jamie was sitting on his couch when he heard the news talking about Sarah Atwood's death, and more specifically how Jamie was the last person she talked to.

However, the news network then stated that Jamie had reportedly had sexual encounters with Sarah and that they had even obtained evidence that an encounter had occurred at the Deerfield Club.

The news then talked about how Jamie could benefit from a lease of land at the center of Market Equities' development.

Jamie was initially upset, not knowing how the news network could have known about any of that, but he didn't have to think about it long.

He then called Beth, who more or less confirmed that she leaked that information to the press. Jamie told Beth that he knew all of the family's secrets, but Beth reminded him that she already promised to do something if he were to destroy their name, and that she never goes back on her promises.

Beth's Adventures in Texas

Paramount Network

Rip had to take the Yellowstone's cattle and horses to Texas earlier in Yellowstone Season 5. After Rip told Beth that Travis Wheatley was going to sell some of the Yellowstone's horses in Texas, Beth had to make the trip south to see for herself.

When she got there, she was very upset to see Travis playing strip poker instead of meeting with the potential buyers of one of the most sought-after horses the Yellowstone owned.

However, Travis impressed Beth after he sold the horse for $3 million. That led to her asking Travis, who is a good friend of Rip's, to come back to Montana with her and help the ranch sell the rest of its horses for as much money as possible.

Travis thankfully agreed to help, but not before messing around with Beth and making her think she would have to beat him in a game of strip poker first.

Jamie Looks to His Past for Help

Paramount Network

Not knowing where to turn, Jamie decided to drive to the house of his former lover and the mother of his child, Christina.

Christina questioned Jamie about his involvement with Sarah Atwood and how much he knew about John Dutton's death and said for the sake of their son, she would help Jamie.

As Christina did while Jamie was running for office, she proved herself to be more cunning and intelligent than Sarah Atwood could ever think about being.

If Jamie is to get out of his situation unharmed (which is unlikely due to potential plot leaks about the Yellowstone Season 5 finale), he will need to completely trust Christina.

The Yellowstone Gets a Win and Kayce Has a Plan

Paramount Network

The entire ranch has had its back up against the wall for a while now. From not turning a profit for years to dealing with the death of the family's patriarch, the ranch kept taking loss after loss.

However, after the auction ended and the Duttons sold basically everything they owned, they had $30 million in hand.

According to Beth, it would at least buy the ranch another year of time, but Kayce was thinking further ahead.

Knowing Beth's background in finances, he asked her what would theoretically happen if he were to sell her $300,000 car to him for $1, and if he would pay sales tax on what the car was worth or what he bought it for.

She confirmed that he would only have to pay tax on what he paid for it, which then revealed to her what he was planning.

While not revealing who, it seems as though Kayce's plan to save the ranch is to sell it to someone for an insanely low amount of money so they won't have to pay taxes on it. That would ensure that the ranch stays alive, but the Duttons wouldn't be the owners.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and the Season 5 finale will air on Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET.