Christina and Jamie's son (who is also named Jamie) haven't appeared in Yellowstone Season 5, leaving many fans wondering what happened to the little boy and his mother.

Yellowstone Season 5 has largely focused on the war between Market Equities and the Dutton family. The former wants all of the land that makes up the Yellowstone Ranch in order to build an airport on it, but the Duttons of course want to preserve it.

John Dutton's unfortunate death has also played a particularly large role in Part 2, with many fans and characters alike questioning just how much Jamie was involved.

Season 5 has also spent quite a bit of time showcasing Jamie Dutton's love life, but the relationship he is in is not with Christina, the mother of his child.

Where Is Jamie's Son in Yellowstone Season 5?

Paramount Network

Due to the absence of Jamie's son and Christina (Jamie's former lover and the mother of his child) in Yellowstone Season 5, many fans are wondering exactly what happened to them.

The two characters have not appeared at all in Season 5, which almost makes it seem as though they are either nowhere close or something bad happened to them.

Since there has been no explanation about something happening to them, it is safe to assume that Christina and little Jamie are still around. Fans will remember Beth finding Jamie's car seat in Season 5, Part 1, which confirmed that Jamie at least still sees his son at times.

Christina left Jamie in Season 2 after Jamie made the ultimate decision to stay with his family, the Duttons, instead of going off with her and starting their own family.

However, when Christina learned that Jamie had moved off of the ranch and reconnected with his birth father, she returned to him in Season 4 and revealed that they had a son.

The most likely explanation of what happened to Christina and little Jamie is that they left Jamie after the latter killed his biological father.

Christina likely saw that Jamie would never be able to escape the Dutton side of himself and didn't want her son to grow up in that kind of environment, so leaving probably seemed like the best option.

However, it is clear that Jamie still keeps in touch with them since he still had a car seat in his vehicle earlier in Season 5. The car seat indicates that Jamie may at least have visitation rights to see his son, which he probably takes any chance he can get.

It is also possible that Christina and Jamie are still secretly together and that Jamie put her and his son completely off the grid to protect them from Beth and the rest of his adoptive family.

After all, Beth told Jamie that she wouldn't hesitate to kill his son if she needed to (find out why Beth hates Jamie so much here), so Jamie could have hidden them away to make sure that no one could get to them and destroy the only real family he has.

Will Jamie's Family Appear in Season 5?

While many fans would likely want some definitive closure to the plotline about Jamie's son, it doesn't seem as though they will be included in the final episodes of Season 5.

As of writing, there are only three episodes left of Season 5, and those will probably be solely dedicated to the conflict between Jamie and the Duttons and uncovering the truth about John's death.

Christina and little Jamie appearing is even less likely after Season 5, Episode 11 since Sarah Atwood was shockingly killed at the end of the episode. Due to her abrupt death, an investigation will have to take place over the course of the next few episodes, which will likely take up a lot of screen time.

However, it is important to remember that, despite previous reports, Yellowstone may not be ending with Season 5. More recent developments have indicated that Yellowstone could continue with a Season 6, so there could be time for Christina and little Jamie to make another appearance in the future.

According to potential leaked spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, though, Jamie may not make it out of Season 5 alive. If that is the case, it would be almost a guarantee that his family would not show up anymore in the show.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes air every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.