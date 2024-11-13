Did Jamie Actually Kill John Dutton in Yellowstone? Death Explained

Following the shocking premiere of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 that revealed John Dutton was dead, many question how involved the late governor's adopted son, Jamie Dutton, was.

After taking a midseason break that lasted nearly two years, the modern western drama finally returned and confirmed what many fans expected - Kevin Costner's John Dutton died offscreen.

The character's fate was likely almost entirely due to the behind-the-scenes disagreements Costner had with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan regarding shooting Season 5, Part 2. While his death was necessary, many fans are still confused about who was involved with John's death.

Jamie's Role in John Dutton's Death

When Season 5, Part 1 ended, it seemed as though Jamie Dutton and Market Equities consultant Sarah Atwood were planning to kill Beth and John Dutton.

Through dialogue, it could be inferred that Jamie wanted both John and Beth dead, which made his actions in the Season 5, Part 2 premiere (which had a huge cast of new and returning characters) a bit confusing.

Paramount Network

After it was revealed that John had been killed, Jamie publicly announced his death since he was still serving as the Montana Attorney General.

During that press conference, Jamie was fighting back real tears and could hardly even speak about his father's death.

Paramount Network

Many fans may think Jamie's actions were all a performance, but they later proved true when he arrived home and completely broke down while sitting on the bed.

It is important to note that John's death was ruled a suicide, which viewers knew was false, but many characters didn't.

After Sarah confronted Jamie and was ready to celebrate but instead saw him in tears, Jamie told her that he thought John committed suicide because of the impeachment trial.

So, Jamie was crying because he blamed himself for his father's death and was genuinely upset at the thought that he drove his father to suicide.

Paramount Network

However, Sarah explains to Jamie that she was the one behind John's murder and also tells him that he told her to go through with it. Jamie then disputes that, inferring that he said what he did in a moment of anger but that he didn't mean he wanted his father dead.

In the Season 5, Part 2 premiere, it is also revealed that Sarah hired the hitmen who took John out completely on her own. No one was with her, not even Jamie, when she met them.

So, since she hired the hitmen and didn't even clue Jamie in that John was going to be killed, Jamie didn't play a direct role in John's death.

It is possible that John wouldn't have died if Jamie had not gotten so close to Sarah. At the same time, Market Equities wanted John dead more than anything, so the company still would have likely found a way to try to assassinate him.

What Will Jamie's Role in Yellowstone's Future Be?

Based on Sarah's conversation with Jamie in the Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiere, Jamie is unlikely to turn on her and essentially redeem himself.

After talking with Jamie, Sarah continued manipulating him by telling him that he was a "younger lion" that had killed the older lion and trying to hype him up to continue his takeover of his family's legacy.

Unfortunately for Jamie, her words will probably continue to affect his decision-making and turn him on his family throughout the rest of Season 5 until everything boils over.

Based on the teaser for the rest of the season, it is clear that Jamie will be at war with his family (specifically Beth, who has a deep hatred for him in Yellowstone).

While Jamie may not have killed John and seemingly didn't even want him dead, he seems likely to miss his opportunity to at least make up for some of his wrongs and will continue to be an antagonist in the show.

However, Jamie may surprise everyone and eventually turn on Sarah. If so, who knows if he will still ever be accepted back into the family, especially after they find out that he is in a romantic relationship with the person who ordered the death of their patriarch.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

