Beth and the rest of the Duttons could find themselves in a lot of trouble if Jamie spills the family secrets in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

The Duttons have their backs up against the wall in more ways than one. On the one hand, they are still trying to figure out the truth behind John Dutton's death, and on the other, the ranch is literally falling apart right before their eyes, as Colby's death symbolized in Episode 12.

However, something else happened in Episode 12 that could lead to even more issues for Montana's most powerful family.

Every Way Jamie Could Destroy the Duttons

Paramount Network

In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 12 (read more about that episode's guest stars and plot here), Kayce and Beth talked about Jamie potentially getting arrested when Beth brought up an interesting point - if Jamie were to get arrested, he could expose all of the Duttons' dark secrets to save himself.

Throughout Yellowstone, the Duttons have committed some acts that are definitely not legal, so here is everything Jamie could tell the authorities about to bring down his family:

Murder (Multiple Counts)

The Duttons have been involved in their fair share of murders, many of which have gone completely undetected by authorities.

To put into perspective just how many people the Duttons have murdered, they have a special place to dispose of dead bodies called the train station. The family has taken many people to the train station over the years, and if Jamie were to ever get arrested, he could point authorities to the exact location where the train station sits.

If they were to find it, the Duttons would undoubtedly be prosecuted to the fullest extent. After all, there are likely over a dozen bodies lying at the bottom of the train station.

Torture

Another extremely illegal and horrible act that Jamie could tell authorities about to destroy his family is how they've tortured people.

The most prominent example of torture that the Duttons have displayed is what happened with Wade Morrow.

Wade was a former ranch hand at the Yellowstone and was even branded, but he left the ranch in the past. However, after he joined forces with Roarke Morris and became a real thorn in John Dutton's side, Wade paid the price.

He essentially stole the Yellowstone brand from John, which the patriarch says is "stealing the one thing a cowboy doesn't steal," so, in turn, John had his cowboys torture Wade by taking a knife and cutting the brand out of Wade's chest.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Wade also fits into the murder category of the Duttons' crimes, as he was hung.

Kidnapping

The Duttons have kidnapped more than one person throughout Yellowstone, but something they likely would face some extreme repercussions from was when they kidnapped Dan Jenkins seeing as how he was a fairly prominent public figure and had a lot of money.

However, technically the Duttons also kidnapped other characters like Carter. Yes, Beth wanted to give Carter a better life, but he was still a minor when he was taken to the ranch and nobody else really knew what happened to him.

So, at the end of the day, if Jamie wanted to really hurt the Duttons, he could definitely reveal that they have kidnapped people in the past.

Protecting Criminals

One of the Yellowstone's biggest secrets is that it houses criminals who have never paid for their crimes.

Even though he is a fan-favorite, a good example of this is Rip. Rip killed his father after he flew into an abusive rage and killed Rip's mother and brother.

This instance would definitely fall under the category of self-defense, but when Rip killed Rowdy out of rage for the former speaking disrespectfully about Beth, that is flat-out murder.

Instead of Rip facing justice for his crime, John instead branded Rip, which symbolized that, from then on, he would be a lifelong member of the ranch.

Jamie definitely knows about what happened with Rip and probably about a lot of other instances where someone committed a crime and was protected by the ranch.

Abusing Political Figures and Blackmail

John Dutton was a man with a lot of power and even more political pull. It was established very early on in Season 1 that John had an extremely close relationship with Lynelle Perry, who was, at that time, the governor of Montana.

John often used his relationship with Lynelle to get what he wanted for the ranch, but things didn't stop there.

After John was elected to be Montana's 26th governor, he abused his own power and continued to manipulate people.

For example, he told Summer (read more about Summer's Season 5 journey) that he commuted her sentence but that she had to serve the rest of it out on his ranch.

This was a complete lie. Summer was never under house arrest, and John lied to her so that she would have to stay there with him and continue their physical relationship.

Will Jamie Get the Chance to Expose the Duttons?

Paramount Network

Yellowstone Season 5 only has two episodes left as of writing, and it may even bring the show as a whole to a close.

Jamie most likely won't expose the Duttons and all of their secrets before they can get their hands on him.

In potential spoilers that were revealed for the end of Season 5, it seems as though Jamie and Beth get into some kind of final showdown, which wouldn't come as a surprise.

It is also worth noting that many of Yellowstone's stars have already talked about how they want to return to the franchise in the future, and they wouldn't be able to do so if all of their characters were in jail.

So, more than likely, the Duttons will never answer for their wrongdoings. Instead, they will probably get away with everything, as they always have.

Yellowstone is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes air every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.