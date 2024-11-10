Yellowstone Season 6 Gets Hopeful Updates from Cole Hauser and Ian Bohen

Yellowstone has finally returned for Season 5, Part 2 and its stars have provided some hope that the series may continue into a sixth season.

Yellowstone has become one of Paramount's most anticipated TV series, as it chronicles the stories of the members in the Dutton family who control the largest ranch in Montana.

The fifth season of Yellowstone is believed to be its last, particularly with lead star Kevin Costner departing the series due to scheduling conflicts.

The Yellowstone Cast Hopeful About Season 6's Eventual Release

Yellowstone

With Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 kicking off on November 10, the cast appeared on the red carpet to promote the final episodes.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ian Bohen (Ryan) said fans should "always hold out hope" for another season:

"We should always hold out hope. Absolutely. You know this is an audience-based media, so if the audience wants it, generally, they're going to get it. So if you have a big contingent of people maybe that's gonna help out."

Yellowstone cast member Cole Hauser (Rip) echoed these sentiments, saying he and his co-star, Kelly Reilly (Beth), would both "be interested" as long as creator Taylor Sheridan continues to have stories to tell:

"Listen you can go on forever about these two. There's no walls when it comes to them, no limits, and as long as Taylor [Sheridan] wants to write something special I know Kelly and I would be interested in doing it."

One prevailing rumor about Season 6 of Yellowstone is that it could be led by Hauser and Reilly, focusing on their characters of Beth and Rip. This would also suggest that the characters make it out alive of whatever is in store for them in Season 5.

Hauser's comment indicates he is keen to continue and Reilly mentioned in an interview that she would want to do "another chapter" of Yellowstone, although added the identity of the show will likely shift after Season 5.

How Likely Is Yellowstone Season 6?

Yellowstone will supposedly end with its fifth season, although rumors and reports have been circling for some time that Season 6 is being negotiated.

Costner's departure cast doubt on its future, with some suggesting John Dutton's absence from the story could be enough to bring it to a close. However, Costner revealed there were once plans for seven seasons of Yellowstone and that he himself hopes to return to the show one day to complete John's story.

The likelihood of another season of Yellowstone depends on two main factors: whether Taylor Sheridan wants to continue the show and whether the viewership numbers maintain Paramount's investment in the series.

Hopefully, these questions will be answered soon now that Yellowstone is back.

New episodes of Yellowstone are released weekly on Peacock on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.