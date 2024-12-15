Many have been ready for 1923 Season 2 for some time now, but the show will set a new record when it is released, which will frustrate fans.

Yellowstone may be the first series fans think of when Taylor Sheridan's modern Western franchise comes to mind, but its prequel series, 1923, has proved to be just as worthy of attention.

Starring Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, 1923 tells the story between 1883 and Yellowstone, exploring how the Duttons navigated life during the Prohibition Era and the Great Depression.

1923 Season 2 Breaks Paramount+ Release Record

Paramount+

1923 Season 2 is now confirmed to premiere after Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2's run has concluded.

When it's first episode does release on February 23, 2025, there will be over a two-year gap (2 years, 2 months, and 5 days, to be exact) between the Season 1 and Season 2 premieres. For reference, Season 1 premiered on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022.

That means two full years will have passed when December 18, 2024 rolls around, and 1923 Season 2 won't premiere before then.

So, when Season 2 does come out in 2025, it will break the record for the longest time between two seasons of a live-action Paramount+ original series launched under the Paramount+ branding.

Other streaming shows under the Paramount umbrella have had similar gaps between seasons. For example, Star Trek: Picard Season 1 came out on January 23, 2020, and Season 2 didn't release until March 3, 2022 (giving it a gap of two years and two months).

Star Trek: Discovery followed a similar pattern, with Season 4 premiering on November 18, 2021 and Season 2 coming out on April 4, 2024 (the gap between the two seasons being two years and five months).

However, both series were launched as CBS All Access Originals, not Paramount+ Originals. As mentioned, 1923 Season 2's release date will break the record for any live-action original series launched exclusively on Paramount+.

Why Is 1923 Season 2 Taking So Long?

Although both Star Trek shows had large release gaps between two seasons, giving them a little bit of grace is important. Both gaps were most likely due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, which caused many production delays.

1923 Season 2 doesn't have a good excuse. Yes, the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes in 2023 likely contributed to the gap between Seasons 1 and 2, but other shows experienced the same development delays and did not take that long to get back on track.

It is also worth noting that a series like 1923 doesn't require nearly as much post-production as shows in other genres, such as sci-fi or fantasy, making it even more puzzling why it is taking so long.

The most likely explanation is that creator and writer Taylor Sheridan has too much on his plate.

Not only is he trying to wrap up one of television's biggest shows of the past two decades (Yellowstone), but he's also spent a lot of time developing other shows, such as Lioness (read more about Lioness Season 2's main characters) and other Yellowstone spin-offs.

Since Sheridan oversees the entire creative process of all his shows, his time is most definitely stretched thin.

It also likely didn't make matters better when he and Kevin Costner got into some behind-the-scenes drama during the original production schedule of Yellowstone Season 5.

Many fans are likely hoping that a specific release date for 1923 will be announced sooner rather than later. Now that the first season has been out for almost two years, many will begin (rightfully) becoming impatient for the show's sophomore season.

1923 Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+, and Season 2 is set to debut on February 23, 2025.